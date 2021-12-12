[Kerry Wong] Is Really Into Scope Meters

If a combination multimeter and oscilloscope is on your holiday shopping list this year, you might want to have a look at some of [Kerry Wong’s] recent videos on the subject. Over several videos he looks at — inside and out — an OWON HDS272S and a Hantek 2D72, both reasonably inexpensive entries in the field. Both instruments are similar and have a few variants depending on the frequency capability and the addition of a waveform generator.

There are several videos on the Hantek device that are a few months old, then some recent videos — like the one below — on the OWON device along with some comparison videos.

In general, it seemed like [Kerry] had a slight preference for the Hantek in some areas like the user interface and software options but concluded that the OWON has better performance both in the oscilloscope and signal generator. As meters, the OWN is a 20,000 count true RMS meter, but the Hantek is only a 4,000 count and does not have true RMS. We really enjoyed seeing both devices looking at the same signal side-by-side.

We had looked at [Kerry’s] take on the Hantek awhile back, as you may recall. Cheap portable scopes have come a long way since 2016, you have to admit.