[Voltlog] often looks at interesting test equipment and in the video below he reviews something that isn’t very common in hobby labs: a differential oscilloscope probe. These are usually pretty expensive, but the Micsig probe in the video costs under $200. The question, of course, is what do you need with a differential probe?
A typical scope probe has a ground lead that connects directly to the actual grounding point. This can cause a problem if you try to measure across some component that has more voltage than you want to short to ground. It might hurt your device under test, your scope, or both.
The probe isn’t isolated in the traditional sense, but it does prevent the problem, as he explains in the video. The probe powers from USB, which might seem odd, but [Voltlog] points out that you probably won’t use this often, so batteries that will go bad during the months it sits on the shelf aren’t really a great idea. Makes sense.
Towards the end, you can see the probe in action, measuring signals in a switching power supply that would be difficult to measure with a conventional probe. If you’d rather build your own probe, start with this entry to the Hackaday Prize. Or, try this older design.
4 thoughts on “Differential Probe Clocks At 100MHz And $200”
Good to see product reviews that could provoke augmentation of various types. Been using differential probes for decades. Some good design guides from the oldie NS linear catabolism especially when applying some equivalent principles to modern wideband Op Amps.
Thanks for posting,
Use two scope channels, A and B. Invert B then use A + B mode. Voilà, differential measurements for $0 added cost.
But to be fair, one case where you really do need a hardware differential scope probe is when you are working with high voltages. The Micsig DP20003 100MHz 5600V (Wow!) High Voltage Differential Probe is a good example:
* Micsig DP20003 High Voltage Differential Probe 5600V 100MHz 3.5ns Rise Time 200X/2000X Attenuation Rate 4.7 out of 5 stars 12 ratings $259.99 USD
https://www.amazon.com/Micsig-DP20003-Voltage-Differential-Attenuation/dp/B07DKT61LD
Big name-brand differential probes get much more expensive as the specs get better. Take this one as a baseline example:
* KEYSIGHT N2790A High-Voltage Differential Probe, 100 MHz. Obtain floating signal measurements of up to 1,400 V of differential voltage and up to 1,000 V of common mode voltage. USD $1,803.00
https://www.keysight.com/us/en/product/N2790A/high-voltage-differential-probe-100-mhz.html
Good review. Dave from EEVBlog also did a video (review, teardown, and theory) on an alternate HV differential probe.
An essential for anything employing a switching supply. Read it fast=-
