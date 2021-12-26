Although the Nintendo 64 console has in the minds of many been relegated to the era of ‘firmly obsolete graphics’, since its graphic processor’s (GPU’s) lineage traces directly to the best which SGI had to offer in the 1990s, it too supports a range of modern features, including dynamic shadows. In a simple demo, [lambertjamesd] demonstrates how this feature is used.
As can be seen in the demonstration video (linked after the break), this demo features a single dynamic light, which casts a shadow below the central object in the scene, with a monkey object floating around that casts its own shadow (rendered into an auxiliary frame buffer). This auxiliary buffer is then blended into the main buffer, as explained by [ItzWarty] over at /r/programming on Reddit.
This effectively means that the main scene uses a shadow volume, which was used extensively with Doom 3. The primary reasons for why the N64 didn’t use shadow volumes all over the place was due to the limitations this places on the shadow caster (objects) in the scene, such as the need to be convex, and overlap is likely to lead to artifacts and glitches.
Doom 3 would fix this with the use of a stencil buffer that would further refine the basic dynamic lighting support on the N64, which ultimately would lead to the fancy video game graphics we have today. And which no doubt will look properly obsolete in another decade again, as usual.
One thought on “Realtime Shadows On N64 Hardware”
I think we have reached the stage where it doesn’t matter how much time passes graphics have gotten about as good as a human eye can perceive (for those titles that have really good graphics by today’s standard – 4K monitors that pretty much fill the field of view have nearly imperceptible pixels at that viewing distance), at least until proper full 3d holodeck type tech comes along you are stuck in 2D screens or sort of 3d VR, and as it stands VR can if you have you the hardware be not far behind the 2d screens in resolution and sharpness…
I think from here on out it will be the quality of the physics interactions, animations and HUD/UI that make games look dated more than their graphics at least while playing – I expect the screenshot still image will keep improving a little, and there will be more interesting little details visible in the rare occasions ray tracing tech really shows up to make them pop, but for the most part ray tracing doesn’t do much as level design and faux shadow methods are combined to mean its rarely that noticeable…
