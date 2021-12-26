BIOS Flashing Journey Writeup Puts Tutorials To Shame

A couple of weeks ago, [Doug Brown] bought a Ryzen motherboard, advertised as “non-working” and discounted accordingly. He noticed that the seller didn’t test it with any CPUs old enough to be supported by the board’s stock BIOS revision, and decided to take a gamble with upgrading it.
Not having a supported CPU in hand either, he decided to go the “external programmer” route, which succeeded and gave this board a new life. This is not why we’re writing this up, however. The reason this article caught our eye is because [Doug]’s research leaves no stone unturned, and it’s all there to learn from. Whether through careful observation or thorough research, this article covers all the important points and more, serving as an example to follow for anyone looking to program their BIOS.
For instance, [Doug] correctly points out a design issue with these common programmers resulting in 5 V getting onto the 3.3 V data lines, and fixes it by rewiring the board. Going through all the letters in the ICs part number, something that many of us would dismiss, [Doug] notices that the flash chip is 1.8 V-only and procures a 1.8 V adapter to avoid the possibility of frying his motherboard. After finding out that the 1.8 V adapters don’t work for some people, he reverse-engineers the adapter’s schematics and confirms that it, indeed, ought to work with the specific parts on adapter he received.
Noting another letter in the part number implying the flash chip might be configured for quad-SPI operation, he adds series resistors to make sure there’s no chance of the programmer damaging the BIOS chip with its hardwired pinout. This is just an example of the insights in [Doug]’s article, there’s way more that we can’t mention for brevity, and we encourage you to check it out for yourself.
With this level of care put into the process, it’s no surprise that the modification was successful. The kind of inquisitiveness shared here is worth aspiring to, and writeups like this often surpass general-purpose tutorials in their insights and usefulness. What’s your “successfully making use of something sold as non-working” story?
If you’re looking for other insightful BIOS stories, we’ve covered someone reverse-engineering their BIOS to remove miniPCIe card whitelisting. We’ve typically covered BIOS modification stories in laptops, since there’s more incentives to modify these, but a lot of laptop BIOS articles will apply to desktop motherboards too, such as this supervisor password removal story or this LibreBoot installation journey by our own [Tom Nardi].
Thank you [Sidney] for sharing this with us!
4 thoughts on “BIOS Flashing Journey Writeup Puts Tutorials To Shame”
>It consists of an AMS1117 linear regulator to create a 1.8V power rail from 3.3V, a few capacitors (I’m curious if an electrolytic cap should be on there too)
Unfortunately they have ceramic cap for the AMS1117 output which is known to cause instability (i.e. oscillation). AMS1117 is old parts so they weren’t designed with ultra low ESR bulk ceramic caps in mind. A electrolytic or adding a small value series resistor to the ceramic is what I would use.
IMHO, it seems to be a risky take on ebay item. The risk is higher than the cost for the board as it could fried up **other parts** you have. I recently bought a new Asrock Phantom Gaming 4 that comes with a $50 rebate (approved and cheque is in the mail). It came out to be around $50. The BIOS was up to date, so no messing around.
>With the original dump intact, it may be possible to locate where the special configuration info is located and reinsert it back into the chip
That’s the most important part about trying to fix firmware that got bad. That is no way to restore those custom records for your device from the vendor ROM firmware download.
I had some similar fun trying to test out Coreboot a few years back. Ended up fixing a bricked motherboard by swapping the BIOS chip onto another motherboard, while it was booted, to write the good firmware back. After a few of these hair-raising hot-swaps, because of course it didn’t work the first time, I managed to get both machines booting again. Neither with Coreboot, though. Turns out that while the project explicitly advertised support for my motherboard, it had no support for any of the processors the board supported. Go figure.
Oh, that is curious! Do you happen to remember the model of your mainboard?
I wonder if that list is supporting the motherboard chipset only – sometimes a chipset will get used across processor generations/sockets etc, so the motherboard is perfectly supported by coreboot, but you can’t use the CPU’s it will take because its got the ‘wrong’ socket on, at least till coreboot is updated with support…
I’ve been meaning to try a coreboot for ages and never got round to it, ended up down the rabbit hole of arm device tree type stuff needed for booting most recently, and haven’t actually got round to do anything with that research yet…
