While most autonomous vehicles are meant to travel over the highway, John Deere’s new 8R tractor shown at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show will likely only traverse fields and it will do so without a human at the wheel.
The tractor is slated to be available to farmers in late 2022 and has six pairs of stereo cameras to generate a 360 degree view of obstacles. It also uses location technology, including GPS, to ensure it is where it is supposed to be with a claimed accuracy of 1 inch. You can see a video about the beast below.
According to press releases, the company has been testing the technology for at least 3 years. It is controlled by — what else? — a smartphone app that can set it to its task and monitor it remotely, allowing the farmer to monitor and control the operation from anywhere. The company claims it can prepare 325 acres in 24 hours.
In the video, it mentions you can let the tractor run 24 hours a day, too, so we presume the cameras don’t need ambient lighting to work. We imagine that the price of this will be staggering and — honestly — if you’ve done any sort of robotics, it doesn’t seem like a very difficult task. You have to wonder if there will be cheaper competitors if the usually- conservative farming industry starts to adopt the technology. Of course, big competitors such as Case IH have either announced plans or demonstrated pilot programs to do similar things.
Not that there aren’t already driverless tractors available from the likes of Monarch and Fendt, and even companies that will refit existing equipment such as The Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Bear Flag Robotics.
Usually when we are talking about John Deere is it related to their reticence to let people repair tractors. If you are thinking about building your own, you might want to start your research with this project.
8 thoughts on “This John Deere Tractor Doesn’t Need A Driver”
Old farmer joke:
“Did you know that John Deere is coming out with a tractor that doesn’t have a steering wheel or a seat?”
“Really???”
“Yeah, it’s for farmers who have lost their ass in farming and don’t know which way to turn!”
So…
I wonder how long before some hacker downloads a new set of directions and the tractor obediently unhitches the implement and drives off to a waiting tractor trailer.
“In the video, it mentions you can let the tractor run 24 hours a day, too, so we presume the cameras don’t need ambient lighting to work.”
The tractor in the video is lit up like a Christmas tree, farmers have harvested late into the night for several generations. They only stop harvesting when the dew starts making the grain damp.
And John Deere will forbid you from repairing your own tractor or even changing your oil.
I saw this at CES. John Deere comes every year. Autonomous tractors are not new, but previously required more infrastructure to maintain their guidance.
Unfortunately, John Deere has horrible DRM. If you buy a part from an unauthorized source, and it doesn’t send the right cryptographic ID, a alarm goes off in the cab every minute. The competition understands and uses right-to-repair as a selling point.
Anyone who thinks they can leave a tractor running for “24 hours” hasn’t used one. Machines that push dirt around need a lot of care. You can’t really just leave one to take care of itself.
They’ve been autonomous enough to follow a GPS route for years but the sensor is the human and if the electrical pole isn’t mapped it’s not going to stop by itself… https://www.theislanderonline.com.au/story/6740479/seeding-time-can-lead-to-disaster-sa-power-networks/
But reality is a lot harder to sell….
I get it that some might be lazy but isn’t it cheaper to just hire a handful of people and have them take turns with a regular tractor.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)