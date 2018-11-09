Tractor Drives Itself, Thanks to ESP32 and Open Source

Modern agricultural equipment has come a long way, embracing all kinds of smart features and electronic controls. While some manufacturers would prefer to be the sole gatekeepers of the access to these advanced features, that hasn’t stopped curious and enterprising folks from working on DIY solutions. One such example is this self-steering tractor demo by [Coffeetrac], which demonstrates having a computer plot and guide a tractor through an optimal coverage pattern.

A few different pieces needed to come together to make this all work. At the heart of it all is [Coffeetrac]’s ESP32-based Autosteer controller, which is the hardware that interfaces to the tractor and allows for steering and reading sensors electronically. AgOpenGPS is the software that reads GPS data, interfaces to the Autosteer controller, and tells equipment what to do; it can be thought of as a mission planner.

[Coffeetrac] put it all together with everything controlled by a tablet mounted in the tractor’s cab. The video is embedded below, complete with a “cockpit view” via webcam right alongside the plotted course and sensor data.

We’ve previously reported on John Deere’s love affair with DRM which exemplifies the direction much of the industry has tried to take. But not everything is aimed at doing more and doing it faster. Other projects like Weedinator are aimed at automation on a smaller scale with the goal of enhancing quality and sustainability.

A big thank you to [Baldpower] for sending in this tip!