3D Printering: Soldering A Heated Bed

There’s an old saying about something being a “drop in the ocean.” That’s how I felt faced with the prospect of replacing a 12 V heated bed on my printer with a new 24 V one. The old bed had a nice connector assembled from the factory, although I had replaced the cable long ago due to heating issues with that particular printer. The new bed, however, just had bare copper pads.
I’m no soldering novice: I made my first solder joint sometime in the early 1970s. So I felt up to the challenge, but I also knew I wouldn’t be able to use my usual Edsyn iron for a job like this. Since the heated bed is essentially a giant heatsink for these pads, I knew it would require the big guns. I dug out my old — and I mean super old — Weller 140 W soldering gun. Surely, that would do the trick, right?
Well, the Weller…
Obviously, it didn’t, or you wouldn’t be reading this right now. It could be it just needed a new tip — the thing is seriously old, but it just wouldn’t get the pads hot enough for solder to truly flow. I did finally get the wires to stick, but the solder joints were so bad I could not imagine they would hold up to constant flexing.
I thought about trying a hot air gun, but I decided I’d try something even different: flame. You can get butane soldering irons and torches from a variety of places at many different price points. Being cheap, I picked up a Schneider-branded iron from Harbor Freight. The handle has three attachments that nest. One collar just shoots flame like a torch. A little tube that fits the collar keeps the flame away and you get hot air out the end. That tube can also take a soldering iron tip.
We think the promotional picture on the Harbor Freight website (see adjacent) might be a bit optimistic. We don’t recommend this iron for doing surface mount work on a PCB. However, I needed a lot of heat and, as the video below discusses, the thing puts out almost too much flame. You can mod it like [marshkid1] does in the video to make it put out less, but that wasn’t my problem.
Turns out, it isn’t as easy to get butane as it used to be. Besides that, you really want butane made for this sort of tool so it doesn’t clog. I settled on just using lighter refill butane and took my chances. So far, so good.
There was only one problem. Despite the vigorous flame, the solder just wouldn’t really melt enough to flow. The tinning on the wire would melt and a little of the top surface of the pads, but with the entire surface area of the PCB resistance to sink heat, it was impossible to get a good joint.
What to Do?
I contemplated heating the whole board up in an oven or with a hot plate. I even thought about soldering under an IR lamp. In the end, I used a two-pronged approach. I removed the soldering tip from the iron and let it jet hot gas over the connections. Then I used the Weller and I did finally get reasonably good solder flow. The hot air alone, however, was not sufficient.
The joints aren’t the best-looking ones I’ve ever done, but it seems to be holding even under use. Of course, I soaked everything with rosin, tinned everything, and made sure everything was clean. There was just too much heat capacity.
I may yet try again, even though it is working well enough for now. Maybe I need one of those huge automotive soldering irons. Or maybe I should use the SMD heat gun to preheat the joints. I’m sure I’ll get some things to try in the comments.
I don’t think this is the answer. Maybe it takes a PCB heater to solder a PCB heater?
I let my RadioShack soldering iron heat all the way up then hit the iron with a torch to bring it to a probably irresponsibly high temp and soldered it easily enough. I was removing the connector on the aner a3 bed that’s prone to failure
Try using a fireproof “blanket” of some sort (wall insulation material?) to cover the exposed copper
This is one of those moments when leaded solder is your friend. That and your trusty Weller soldering guns. Usually pick one up at a local hamfests for 5 to10 dollars. If you really need more heat, a stained glass soldering iron can crank out some heat
Suggest 3 stage soldering with the hottest electric iron you can find (to channel the heat to the point of contact rather than all over the place, particularly with PC boards etc.) – I a 200W Mikayo for under $30 on Amazon. You don’t need these often unless you do stained glass work but they’re ridiculously handy when you do.
First saturate the wire with solder and let it cool then – separately – create a nice pool of solder on the bare connector surface and let that cool. These can be solidified when you push them together and apply heat. That eliminates the need to apply sufficient heat to very different materials all at once – you’re just fusing the solder at the interface at that point which gives a much higher probability of success since the flow into the wire and onto the pad surface has already been done.
Is that Harbor Freight iron not catalytic (like a Weller Portasol) and just uses a flame behind the tip? If so, I can hardly see it working well.
The best way to deal with this kind of thing is my favorite soldering tip on my favorite soldering iron: a Metcal (coax style, not bipin) with a STTC-836P tip — at least, I think that’s the one. Big chisel, highest temp. Fantastic for big milspec connectors, general desoldering, stuff on huge ground planes, etc. Trick is getting a secondhand Metcal setup on eBay. Once you start using a Metcal you can never go back haha…
I don’t think it is catalytic, but it does work nice as a hot air gun.
the most appropriate approach seems to be the hot plate pre-heating + beefy soldering Iron imho
Try using a big piece of copper (like a small hammer) with not too pointy end (the more thermal mass near your soldering point the better) and heat it with flame until it’s almost red hot. It should have enough heat capacity to melt that tin. But – it can also weld itself to your heated bed and ruin it permanently if you are not careful and leave it too long near pad. Otherwise – check out some really big soldering iron for soldering roof water troughs. But they use iron tips, best tip is the one which has better heat conduction properties than your soldered material. With aluminium that means only a big chunk of copper will be enough.
Hot air plus soldering iron. The hot air can keep the copper hot (doesn’t have to be solder-melting hot), then the soldering iron can focus on the joint, bringing just that area the rest of the way to soldering temp.
That’s essentially what I did. Seems to be OK.
I think the hot plate ($15) idea along with a good soldering iron would probably be the best bet.
Every so often at hamfests or antique stores I will see these really huge old soldering irons. Typically they look more or less like a typical modern iron only 2 or 3 times as large, a wooden handle, braided cloth covered power cord (I hope it isn’t asbestos) and no markings such as make/model/wattage.
At the hamfests they usually only go for a dollar or two but antique stores.. well.. everything is marked up as if it was collectable.
Anyway, I bought one at a hamfest a long time ago and it is great for this kind of job. I used mine for my own heated bed. It was one of those 12/24 dual voltage ones where you have to short a couple pads for 12V. I layed a metal strip across the two pads to be shorted that I saved from a pack of DuPont pins, you know.. the strip that they come attached to.
All that heat-sinking metal was no problem. It heated and wetted as easily as a typical IC pad with a normal iron. I also use it for PL-259 connectors, fat grounding tabs and things like that. I think I paid $1 if I remember right.
I don’t have a picture here and like I said, they usually have no markings but here’s a pic of something similar though I might hold out for a safer looking power cord. https://www.collectorsweekly.com/stories/233403-vintage-electric-soldering-iron
A few years ago, I also had to solder new leads to the heatbed of my Anet A8.
Laid the bed on my glass-top kitchen range, heated it to the “can’t quite keep my finger on it” point and then soldered the leads with my normal Weller station.
