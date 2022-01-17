While most people are happy to type away at whatever keyboard their machine came with, for the keyboard enthusiast, there’s no stone to be left unturned in the quest for the perfect key switch mechanism. Enter [Riskable], with an innovative design for a 3D printed mechanism that delivers near-infinite adjustment without the use of springs or metallic contacts.
The switching itself is performed by a Hall effect sensor, the specifics of which are detailed in a second repository. The primary project simply represents the printed components and magnets which make up the switch mechanism. Each switch uses three 4 x 2 mm magnets, a static one mounted on the switch housing and two on the switch’s moving slider. One is mounted below the static magnet oriented to attract it, while the other is above and repels it.
With this arrangement the lower magnet provides the required tactility, while the upper one’s repulsive force replaces the spring used in a traditional mechanism. [Riskable] calls it the magnetic separation contactless key switch, but we think “revolutionary” has a nicer ring to it.
The part which makes this extra-special is that it’s a fully parametric OpenSCAD model in which the separation of the magnets is customisable, so the builder has full control of both the tactility and return force of the keys. There’s a video review we’ve posted below that demonstrates this with a test keypad showing a range of tactility settings.
We have a resident keyboard expert here at Hackaday in the shape of our colleague [Kristina Panos], whose Keebin’ With Kristina series has introduced us to all that is interesting in the world of textual input. She plans on taking a keyboard made of these clever switches on a test drive, once she’s extruded the prerequisite number of little fiddly bits.
Thanks [Daren Schwenke] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “3D Printed Magnetic Switches Promise Truly Custom Keyboards”
Looking at the Hall switches: OH49E Series …
The output voltage is set by the supply voltage and varies in proportion to the strength of the magnetic field.
So maybe you could do away with the traditional caps shift, and as an enhancement IF YOU TYPE HARDER YOU GET CAPS!
Ideal for trolls and the like…
Hall effect sensors are regularly used for musical keyboards because they offer fine measurements of velocity and position, there are all sorts or fun things you could do.
You could even use them to add more control to WASD keys for gaming, so that you can move at different speeds.
Interesting! Analogue keyboard with key depth sensing, and when adding a soft rubber landing, add after touch ie, press harder to move faster or something.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)