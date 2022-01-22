Hackers, Fingerprints, Laptops, And Stickers

A discussion ensued about our crazy hacker ways the other night. I jokingly suggested that with as many stickers as we each had on our trusty companion machines, they might literally be as unique as a fingerprint. Cut straight to nerds talking too much math.
First off, you could wonder about the chances of two random hackers having the same sticker on their laptop. Say, for argument’s sake, that globally there are 2,000 stickers per year that are cool enough to put on a laptop. (None of us will see them all.) If a laptop lasts five years, that’s a pool of 10,000 stickers to draw from. If you’ve only got one sticker per laptop, that’s pretty slim odds, even when the laptops are of the same vintage.
Real hackers have 20-50 stickers per laptop — at least in our sample of “real hackers”. Here, the Birthday Paradox kicks in and helps us out. Each additional sticker provides another shot at matching, and an extra shot at being matched. So while you and I are unlikely to have the same birthday, in a room full of 42 people, it’s 90% likely that someone will have their birthday matched. With eight of us in the room, that’s 240 stickers that could match each other. (9999 / 10000) ^ (240 * 210 / 2) = about an eight percent chance of no match, so a better than 90% chance that we’d have at least one matching sticker.
But that doesn’t answer the original question: are our be-stickered laptops unique, like fingerprints or snowflakes? There, you have to match each and every sticker on the laptop — a virtually impossible task, and while there were eight of us in the room, that’s just not enough to get any real juice from the Birthday Paradox. (1/10,000) ^ 30 = something with -120 in the exponent. More than all the atoms in the universe, much less hackers in a room, whether you take things to the eighth power or not.
I hear you mumbling “network effects”. We’ve all gone to the same conferences, and we have similar taste in stickers, and maybe we even trade with each other. Think six degrees of separation type stuff. Indeed, this was true in our room. A few of us had the same stickers because we gave them to each other. We had a lot more matches than you’d expect, even though we were all unique.
So while the math for these network effects is over my head, I think it says something deeper about our trusty boxen, their stickers, and their hackers. Each sticker also comes with a memory, and our collected memories make us unique like our laptops. But matching stickers are also more than pure Birthday Paradoxes, they represent the shared history of friends.
Wear your laptop stickers with pride!
14 thoughts on “Hackers, Fingerprints, Laptops, And Stickers”
Stickers don’t define you, they reflect you. So don’t use stickers as a way to measure someone’s “hacker quotient”.
The only sticker I’ve put on a computer was when I got some free stuff from the Linux Journal, including some “Linux Inside” stickers
Sounds like a fun idea for a website: The Laptop Sticker Registry, with laptop photos, and links to get more stickers.
Sounds like a nerd dating site!
More math please!
Consider n stickers of arbitrary shape. How many unique ways exist to put them on a finite surface?
Or, given the shapes S[1..i] and a surface A, which is the maximum number of stickers that can be arranged in that surface ?
Or, if you have to cover a laptop in the minimum number of distinct stickers, so that no two of the same type touch each other…
REALLY cool hackers are so cool they don’t need stickers to advertise their coolness to the un-hip
Just because we don’t “need” stickers doesn’t mean we don’t want them, more stickers to the people!
I have zero stickers except the ones which were on computers when I bought them. Most of those simply identify what hardware and options are in the box. I do not wear clothing which advertises a particular brand. I do not think that advertising should run the world. And, I find Adblock very effective (12 ads blocked on this page).
Having read the headline I thought it was going to be an article about peeling back the stickers on a laptop to get to a latent fingerprint of the owner which was then used to hack in via the fingerprint scanner. Still interesting read.
As much as I think many stickers are cool, I like my laptops to be clear of all this clutter. I guess I just like to blend in :^)
I have two laptops — one full of stickers, the other with just one.
Wrencher, black-and-white. Looks soooo good on the X220. Out-minimalisms Apple, even.
This ignores minimalist hackers. These hackers don’t just not have stickers but they also remove all manufacturer stickers. Fear them for their 6.4KB viruses will get you! ;)
“Real hackers have 20-50 stickers per laptop”
I find that statement offensive and deprecating. It reinforces stereotypes and is a completely superficial judgement. Even when used in jest, like it probably was intended, it is the wrong way to attract attention.
“Real” is what you are in your heart and what you do. The measure of a hacker is not the amount of stickers or other marks, visual or otherwise. Real is he or she who practices hacks, generally categorized as:
1 – A clever, nonobvious solution to an interesting problem.
2 – An appropriate application of ingenuity to creatively overcome an obstacle or limitation.
3 – The technical equivalent of chewing gum and ducktape.
So, please, lets not make the quality of the hacker dependent on the amount of stickers.
