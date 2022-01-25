We often use 3D printing to replicate items we might otherwise make with traditional machining methods. Fraunhofer’s new door hinge for a sports car takes a different tack: it tries to be better than the equivalent machined part. The company claims that the new part is half the cost and weighs 35% less than the normal hinge.
Using tools in their 3D Spark software, the team analyzed different factors that led to manufacturing cost. Some of these were specific to the part while others were specific to the process. For example, orienting the part to minimize support and maximize the quantity that fit on the build surface.
By simulating the force on the hinge, the tools could remove material where it didn’t make much difference. This allowed a 35% reduction in weight. Less material also means less print time, further saving costs.
Honestly, nothing they did should be news to anyone involved in 3D printing. Orienting a part in a sensible way makes sense. We’ve seen the removal of unnecessary material both in 3D printing and traditional manufacturing. The interesting part is the use of tools to help automate these optimizations. We can’t tell what the pricing of the software is, and we are guessing it isn’t aimed at the hobby 3D printing market. But it is interesting what can be done and we suspect a little elbow grease and simulation in available software could net similar results.
In theory, any tool that can do finite element analysis ought to be able to determine the material to remove. We’ve noticed carmakers are embracing 3D printing.
2 thoughts on “Better Car Hinges By 3D Printing”
” By simulating the force on the hinge, the tools could remove material where it didn’t make much difference. I am not an engineer but I read this and thought “finite element analysis”. Then I saw you mentioned it in your penultimate sentence. Surely car manufacturers already do this. Are we comparing like for like? Does this model allow for forces in a crash situation as well as in normal use?
Of course the original manufacturer would try to remove unneeded material – to some extent.
But there is always a trade off, especially with a complex, machined part.
Every edge, cavity and fillet requires machine runtime and produces tool wear. Maybe there’s a few extra tool changes required, and if the work is on a different surface the part may need to be handled and re-fixtured to get it into an orientation where some of the pockets can be made – if they can be reached at all with a reasonable tool.
You could, I suppose, use a machine with more degrees of freedom that could turn the part for a better angle …. but at what cost?
3D printering typically has no such shape limitations, it’s just as easy to make a complicated part as it is to make a simple one.
On the other hand, one advantage that conventional subtractive machining has is that the material tends to be pretty isotropic, it’s equally strong in any direction and doesn’t have internal planes where you have to worry about bad cohesion from a sub-par sintering. Also, it’s probably been through a rolling mill (a cheap step) that gave it a good grain structure.
So many trade-offs. Great time to be an engineer.
