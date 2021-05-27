In advanced engineering circles, the finite element method — or, more commonly, finite element analysis — is a real staple. With the advent of more powerful home computers, though, even your home projects can benefit. The technique itself is very general, but you usually see it used for structural analysis. However, you might wonder how well it corresponds to reality. That is if analysis shows a segment of your part is weak (or strong) does that hold true when you actually build the part? [Fiveohno] wondered the same thing and decided to do some testing, which you can see in the video below.
Of course, like any simulation, the accuracy will only be as good as your data input and model. But if you work carefully, it should match up pretty well to the real world, so it is interesting to see the results of a real-world test. In fact, a video from Solidworks that shows a similar part points out — inadvertently — what not to do. For example, the force used in that analysis was too low and at a point where the part was at relatively low stress instead of at the maximum stress.
In general, the finite element method deals with solving differential equations. It is a complicated topic, but in a nutshell, you break up a part into many small pieces (a mesh) and then work with simple equations that represent just that small piece. In the case of the experiment, the model was for a suspension rocker link for a bike that receives a lot of stress.
The actual experiment is nearly 11 minutes in. Enough stress causes the part to break. Then looking at the analysis, you can see the physical damage matches pretty closes to the simulation results.
We love seeing real life compared to virtual simulations. If you want to learn more about finite-element analysis and you weren’t at our Remoticon, you can catch the replay. If you want to apply the technique to your infill patterns, we’ve seen it done.
5 thoughts on “Finite Element Analysis Vs Real World”
The whole point of FEM is to avoid solving differential equations. You solve a [rather large] system of linear equations.
It is a computational tool that gives you numerical approximations. There is still the math involved in setting up the model. It also let you build real life objects and not confined you to special cses like spherical chickens. You can selectively control the computational needs vs accuracy by using finer meshes at the area of interest – kind of like computer graphics.
FreeCAD’s FEA workbench is really impressive for a free program. I’ve found it can be pretty difficult to accurately tell the model where to put the loading forces, and small issues with that have big effects on the result. Like, trying to model how force moves from a half circular race through a bearing ball into another half circular race is really not easy.
But if you can define your load points and stress points well, it’s sure a nice way to see generally where your design inadequacies are.
In one sense, ANY digital method of calculation is approximate and thus related to FEA (e.g. long floats are approximations of the “real” numbers). But, if the problem is not convex (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convex_optimization), then even approximation methods lead to a solution “in the neighborhood” of the real thing. Don’t you hate it when you calculator can’t handle numbers well and show imperfect solutions? And, how do you know that? Or why?
To a degree, one can make some approximations to the strength of a given piece by hand. Calculating the cross sectional areas of various joints, the stresses applied on them, and also considering hoop stresses. It is however a lot of tedious work for more complex designs, so sticking to simpler stuff is generally advised if one wants to give it a crack the old fashioned way. And one can also carve out “redundant” material from a piece by largely using rules of thumb. But one will need to leave a fairly decent margin, so the weight savings won’t be huge.
Finite element analysis can though greatly reduce the needed margins if one’s input values and material properties are sufficiently accurate. Though, manufacturing tolerances and material quality will add back some of that margin, otherwise a real part would likely break due to not being ideal.
Though, for both manual and computerized approaches, if one starts out with incorrect values, then both will give incorrect method. But the important thing in engineering isn’t absolute accuracy, but rather sufficient accuracy for the application. And for most practical implementations, there will always tend to be some degree of safety factor as well.
