Cycling is fun, healthy, and good for the environment. But unfortunately it’s not always the safest of activities, as inconsiderate drivers can be a significant hazard to cyclists. Several countries, including Germany, France, and Belgium have introduced legislation mandating a minimum passing distance of at least 1.5 meters between cars and bikes. Enforcing such a rule is tricky however, and without accurate data on average passing distances it’s hard to know how many drivers are following it.
Enter OpenBikeSensor, an open-source hardware and community science project designed to gather exactly this information. Currently in its prototype phase, it aims to make a simple bike-mounted sensor that measures the lateral distance to any passing vehicles. The resulting data is collected online to generate maps highlighting danger zones, which can ultimately be used by city planners to improve cycling infrastructure.
The hardware is based around a set of ultrasonic sensors that measure the lateral distance to any large object. A GPS module keeps track of the bike’s location, while an ESP32 reads out the data and stores it onto an SD card. The user interface consists of a handlebar-mounted display that shows the system’s status. There’s also a button that the user needs to press any time they are passed by a vehicle: this will trigger a measurement and log the location. Once back home, the user can connect the OpenBikeSensor to their WiFi network and download their trip data.
The initial results look promising, and any project that gets people cycling and tinkering with electronics at the same time is worth looking into. It’s not the first time we’ve seen bike-mounted sensors either: people have designed their own sensors to measure air pollution in South America, or simply their own bike’s speed or tire pressure.
4 thoughts on “OpenBikeSensor Measures Close Calls”
very cool technology-wise and aesthetically pleasing in its own way.
Might I propose a low-tech solution. a 1.5 meter dowel or which has a permanent market attached to it. Flexible enough to bend easily, and to break when someone is far too close. If a significant number of cyclists did this, you could find little marks on the cars of the overly aggressive drivers. Makes it easier for sane drivers and cyclists to quickly identify the problem drivers.
This, but with a pointy carbide insert end.
Maybe exaggerated by medieval weapon looks.
1.5 m is also a common COVID safety distance…
Few years ago I found a scythe in a garage sale, and I had nothing else than 2 velcro straps to put it on my recumbent, so it was standing up on the luggage carrier, the blade horizontaly facing backwards…
I had to go 2 km uphill, it was in the french Alps, and recumbents don’t go fast when climbing (but downhill is another story ;o), and I’ve never been passed by from so far away any other time, there were thunder sounds around the montain, so I wasn’t very quiet (didn’t want to have fun with big sparks at that time), but the faces of the drivers of the cars coming from frontwards made me laughing nearly all the way ;oD.
Best bicycle hazard spacer ever !
It’ 1,5 m on roads but 1 m in town for french regulation, there’s no such tthing in Swizerland, and I felt very unsafe riding in Lausane.
I got hit on purpose while biking in Vancouver,and had to fend off
a jeep full of (words fail),biking,in Portland,scared them so bad they almost flipped the jeep ,big D bike lock,figured if im going down one of them is chewing crome molly,in New York City there are no people pedaling,but the motorcycles have guards on the handles and foot peggs so that when they get squished it doesnt pin them.
Gizmag used to feature so much cool bike stuff,lot of it hacked or
one off,or prototypes,like a laser grid projector that would show potholes and other hazards,in pitch dark,now they are newatlas and feature million dollar hohum
