[Billy] has a special interest in passive hydroponics (also known as the Kratky method), which is a way of growing plants in nutrient-rich water that does not circulate. As the plant grows and liquid level drops, only the tips of the roots remain submerged while more and more of the root surface is exposed to oxygen in a harmonious balance. However, “thirsty” plant types (tomatoes, for example) throw off this balance, and the system needs to be modified. To address this, [Billy] designed and printed a passive float valve system that takes care of topping up the reservoir only when needed, without using pumps or any other electrical equipment.
Commercial or industrial float valves are too big to use in his small tanks, which led [Billy] to test dozens of DIY designs. He used everything from plastic water bottles to pipe ends, but nothing quite measured up. With 3D printing, [Billy] was able to create a sealed, lightweight float that exactly matched the housing and tube locations.
The way [Billy]’s float valve works is by using a hollow object as a kind of buoyant plug inside a housing. When the water level is high, the buoyant object rises up and presses a strip of silicone against an outlet, preventing water from flowing. If the water level is low, the buoyant plug drops and water is free to flow. With a reservoir of fresh nutrient-rich water placed above the grow tank, gravity takes care of pushing a fresh supply down a tube, so no active pump is needed. Combined with a passive float valve, the system pretty much runs itself.
Watch [Billy] give a tour of his system and valve design in the video embedded below. He’s got a lot of experience when it comes to working with projects involving liquids. Only someone as comfortable as he is would make his own DIY dishwasher.
2 thoughts on “DIY Float Valve For Passive Hydroponics Leverages 3D Printing”
I think this can still be optimised further to have no moving parts, like those self-fillong dog bowls that use a sealed container turned upside down to set the water level at the container opening. When filled to that level, no more air can get into the container and the flow stops.
Anyone that has ever dabbled in hydroponics, knows of the troll boogers that are left inside the overflow, pumps, plumbing — everything. 3d printed parts by design have layer lines which are crevices for the nasty stuff to hide, get trapped, and flourish. I didn’t watch the entire video, but the plastic used can also be subject to degradation from the chemicals as well: h202 for cleaning, ph buffers, nutrients with proprietary blends, etc. The project is neat, it works, but it is far from a solution. The solution lies in RO/DI floats combined with solenoids and redundant optical overflow sensors like those used in salt water reefs. I have been down the road before with hydroponics. Having maintained a salt water reef for 15 years, its difficult to express the importance of reliability, accuracy, and repeatability. Overflows that fail create water damage, chemical stains, smells, and are very costly. I’ll admit the cost and water volume is usually much smaller hydroponics. I do remember around 6 years ago I had a clogged float that didn’t engage while I was on a weekend vacation. The pump ran dry and burned out. I had alerts in place, but unfortunately I couldn’t buy a pump either locally or online (much like finding a GPU is today) and I lost all of my plants.
