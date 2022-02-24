Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Worst Soldering Job?

Soldering! It’s the primary method for attaching one component to another in the world of electronics. Whether you’re free-forming a circuit, attaching connectors to cables, or populating a PCB, you’ll eventually find yourself doing some soldering, whether by hand, reflow, or maybe even a fancy wave soldering machine.
It’s a fundamental skill that nevertheless remains one of the biggest hurdles for newcomers to overcome when diving into the electronics hobby. Difficult jobs with tiny components or with large heat sinks can up the challenge for even well-practiced hands. Thus, today we ask the question: What’s your worst soldering job?
It’s All About Heat
One of the most common causes of a bad solder joint is not getting everything hot enough. If you don’t get the temperature high enough, the solder will simply fail to stick. This doesn’t just apply to the soldering iron, or the solder itself. You have to get the component leads, PCB pads, or wire you’re soldering up to high temperature as well.
If you’ve ever had a molten blob of solder that simply won’t grab on to, or wet, the part you’re soldering, you probably haven’t gotten things hot enough. The principle is easy to see in action. Bring a soldering iron tip with plenty of solder on it up to a stripped piece of copper wire. The solder will blob ineffectually next to the wire until the copper itself reaches a suitable temperature. Then, you’ll readily see the solder wick on to the wire itself.
Of course, in some situations, it can be difficult to get things hot enough. Trying to solder a component on to a PCB pad that’s part of a large ground plane can be incredibly difficult, as the ground plane acts as a heat sink. Similarly, soldering large-diameter battery cables or big high-current connectors can be similarly difficult. Where a little 20 W soldering iron might be perfect for soldering small chips and resistors, you may find you want a 80 W iron – or more – when soldering things like connectors for high-current LiPo batteries in hobby applications. Alternatively, design changes can help – many PCBs use thermal reliefs around ground pads to reduce the outflow of heat from the pad while soldering.
Without plenty of heat, a solder joint will look frosty and have very poor adhesion. It’ll probably fail under even the slightest physical disturbance, flex, or vibration.
Chemistry Plays A Part
Other times, you might find a soldering job difficult because of the materials involved. Metals like aluminium are incredibly difficult to solder, as the metal forms a oxide skin that prevents solder sticking. Plus, it’s a great heatsink as well, only making things more difficult. In situations like these, specialist fluxes are often essential to making a bond without a lot of hassle.
Alternatively, homespun DIY techniques can also help. When it comes to aluminium, some see success by pouring an oil layer over the metal and scraping away with the soldering iron tip or a sharp object. This penetrates the oxide layer while the oil protects it from reforming.
But beware: often, a failed solder joint under these conditions will look like a smooth, well-rounded blob on a wire or component lead, but be completely unattached to the metal below.
Getting It Done, Anywhere, Anytime
Sometimes, you’ll find yourself soldering in less-than-ideal conditions. Maybe you’re stuck hooking up a soldering iron to a generator to do some repairs on crucial hardware in the field, or you’ve had to bust out your butane iron to mend some damaged wires under your truck in the mud. Or, perish the thought, you’ve had to tackle a tricky SMD chip swap of a quad-flat-package in a dark tent at 2 AM at your favorite hacker camp, hoping there’s enough charge left in your USB power bank to keep your USB-C powered iron on.
In these situations, mistakes are common, and injuries and light burns are often more likely. However, it’s these tough fixes that often bring the most pride and joy. Whipping up a crucial audio cable backstage might just save a gig, and some hasty jumper wiring might just get your company’s product up and running for the big annual convention.
Always Learning
The fact is, we’re all learning every day, with every solder joint we make. Along the way, it’s often the tough jobs and the bad joints that teach us how to become better at soldering, whether it’s through-hole, SMD, BGA, or for a production run of millions.
We’d love to hear your stories, and see your pictures, so hit us up in the comments. What are your worst solder joints, with the worst tools, or with the worst outcome? What have you gained or lost in the process? Let us know!
20 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Worst Soldering Job?”
Not quite mine, but in high school someone made a Dallas 1-Wire Touch Button holder out of wire and a whole lot of not-RoHS solder. It wasn’t so much bad as it was a creative abuse of materials.
I used to be terrible at soldering. I recently got the pinecil, my first proper soldering iron. Life is so much easier now. I had a normal one that you directly plugged in, no controls at all. Then I bought a gas powered one, which was also terrible. Then the cheapest soldering station, but that was still terrible. I also bought proper solder (309, 60/40, non-RoHS) which is also a massive amount better. Hope to pick up my new points for the iron today. Going to make a nice box with everything I need for soldering.
Maybe I’m not seeing things correctly [stumbles while looking for glasses], but is the iron in the photograph at the top of the article being held strangely?
Yes! That classic soldering picture where the hand model has never once held a hot iron.
I have developed a deep loathing for the cheap copper plated aluminum wire. Most of the cheap bundles of jumper cables that are terminated with the dupont male or female terminals are this type. We frequently attempt to cut and splice these jumpers at work for different prototypes or test setups and it drives my blood pressure up every time.
The only way that I’ve found to get even a marginal solder joint on this stuff is to create a solder blob on where it is going, generous amount of flux on top, heat the blob and shove the stripped wire into it.
Anyone know of a good source of jumper wires that use actual copper wire?
Your best bet is to make you own. They sell the crimp pins and housing.
My first projects were awful, never worked and I didn’t have the skills to figure out why. In retrospect, the awful soldering must not have helped. I used a woid burning kit that was around, and certainly only knew to heat up the solder. So blobs of solder on every joint.
The first things that did work were made from parts I pulled off boards, so by then I knew enoigh to decide what would work. And I just twisted the tiny leads together.
Then with a proper soldering iron, I was able to solser, I don’t remember it being a slow start after the. first disasters.
Great tools make a lot of difference. I began soldering with cheap everything (solder, iron, etc) and thought my skills were garbage; that is until I got a hand in quality tools, my soldering improved like crazy.
I needed a lot of wires to come together to one point (in a wooden enclosure), and decided somehow a washer was a good place to do this. Which it isn’t because the washer I chose is galvanized and relatively large so the washer kept being not hot enough to hold the solder to.
When working on a crossover, I had problems soldering non-enamaled wire, which was coated with something which wasn’t supposed to need scraping before soldering. I could not find the correct temperature, which caused the coating substance to contaminate the joint.
I’ve used something similar, with similar problems, for PCB bodges – fine wire wrap wire. I ended up using two soldering irons, one set hotter than normal. The hot one I used to burn off the coating first (in front of a extractor fan!) and it would then solder normally with the other. It wasn’t quite the quick convenient solution it was made to sound like!
I was starting with serious electronics and decided to assemble PCB faster by spreading solder paste across the whole PCB, put SMD components on it and reflow it in the oven. Somehow I thought solder paste stencil is only optional. You can see results published here :D Be careful – ugly picture :)
https://hackaday.io/project/19799-lifetime-fails-project/log/53106-solder-paste-wont-be-easily-cleaned-from-pcb-after-reflow-in-oven
Plumbing of course, after filling the system and there’s one leak on a joint, and the inside of the tube is all wet after draining, so it takes ages to heat up before the solder will flow again.
“IT’S ALL ABOUT HEAT”
Naa no heat in the world could replace a decent flux!
I once soldered with a screwdriver that I’ve heated with a candle. But I had decent solder, so i consider it cheating.
^THIS^
Any time I am struggling with a solder joint I will reach for flux before I reach for the temperature control. I have liquid and paste flux on hand at all times.
No amount of decent flux could make up for not enough heat?!
My first soldering iron was a resistive type based on transformer. It was a pistol grip beast made 10-15 years before I was born. My first project was a kit, an electronic roulette. I managed to burn and partially melt the PCB. I was 12.
My absolute worst soldering job was an attempt at TQFP100 dsPIC. I used rubber bands to hold it down, my wife positioned it, I still managed to bump it while covering every leg and pad in sea of solder.
About 12 years ago I accidentally dropped hot soldering iron on my naked thigh, and two seconds later on the carpet. That was my year of accidents. Few weeks before I grabbed PCB of my (broken) IR2135 SMPS PSU while it was plugged in, touched primary side of ATX PSU PCB with my forearm, while it was plugged in, and discharged primary capacitors of that PSU with my face. To be exact, between tip of my nose and lower lip. All in one evening.
Si-Diodes as sensors for cryo-applications have to be soldered using indium as solder.
Indium does not like other metals and is extremely difficult to solder.
I was happy when, after many tries I had joined the respective wires with the ugliest solder blobs I have ever created.
Uhhh….
A decade or so ago I got a “used” 48ports GBit switch for cheap which didn’t really work because of bloated caps.
Dunno how many layers that board has but it occupied all available space, the caps were scattered around a bit and replacing them was not much fun. :-/
Maybe I didn’t have a heat gun at that time to preheat the ground plane?
But I got the switch working properly again anyway. :-)
My worst soldering job was on a self etched board using my dad’s janky military issue iron. No temperature control, and the iron always had thermal runaway to the point where it heated up enough to melt/warp the tip. The resulting joints were definitely not cold, but it being my first time actually soldering is had very little idea what I was doing. I found the board/project a little while back and apparently I had never cleaned off the massive amounts of sketchy flux, which had eaten through the wires of the 9v battery clip I had used.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)