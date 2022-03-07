Recently, the media was filled with articles about how turning on 5G transmissions in the C-band could make US planes fall out of the sky. While the matter was ultimately resolved without too much fuss, this conflict may have some long-term consequences, with the FCC looking to potentially address and regulate the root of the problem, as reported by Ars Technica.
At the heart of the whole issue is that while transmitters are regulated in terms of their power and which part of the spectrum they broadcast on, receivers are much less regulated. This means that in the case of the altimeters in airplanes for example, which use the 4.2 GHz – 4.4 GHz spectrum, some of their receivers may be sensitive to a part of the 5G C-band (3.7 GHz -3.98 GHz), despite the standard 200 MHz guard band (upped to 400 MHz in the US) between said C-band and the spectrum used by altimeters.
What the FCC is currently doing is to solicit ways in which it could regulate the performance and standards for receivers. This would then presumably not just pertain to 5G and altimeters, but also to other receivers outside of avionics. Since the FCC already did something similar back in 2003 with an inquiry, but closed it back in 2007 without any action taken, it remains to be seen whether this time will be different. One solid reason would be the wasted spectrum: a 400 MHz guard band is a very large chunk.
Thanks to [Chris Muncy] for the tip.
7 thoughts on “Greedy Receivers: FCC Considers Regulating Receivers After Altimeter Showdown”
I don’t understand why an altimeter requires a radio connection at all.
Because it is a RADAR altimeter. They emit RF too, and I believe that the regulations today only apply to the transmit section but FCC wants to extend the rules to the receiving circuits
Other worded it already better than I can:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transponder_(aeronautics)
Because it’s a radar altimeter.
Your options to know the real hight above sea-level are rather limited, if not impossible without an antenna.
Barometric altimeter are affected by air pressure, and laser altimeter would messure to ground surface, in addition to be able to stop working due to interface.
The biggest question is why Boeing are allowed, by the FAA, to get away with using the cheapest, least tested options when making airplanes.
Seems like I’m gonna pay more for my cellphone and my router, just so some plane company never has to test a radio receiver again
Some might rightfully call it overreach of the FCC to regulate receivers, but it’s technically within its charter, and they’ve done it before (e.g. 47CFR § 15.121 – cell phone frequency block on scanners)
This is a problem that can be resolved without too much difficulty if the correct process is followed:
1) Commercial aviation altimeters can be retrofitted easily and at minimal cost. I am shocked to find out how wide the front-ends of their receivers are compared military equivalents. This, even without the new 5G could compromise safety of airline passengers. Military radar altimeters have strong receiver front-ends.
2) The regulatory agencies are themselves responsible for so-called “Spectrum Management”. The FCC has been too eager in its spectrum auction process to allow spectrum engineering to assess the risks. Once again, money talks.
3) Prescient for regulating receivers certainly exists: Look into the measures that the Television Receiver manufacturers needed to implement on TV receiver front-ends to protect against receiver overload, many years ago. These sets were originally designed with completely insufficient front-end selectivity and IMD characteristics. It took years, as there were already many millions of TV sets without good front-end characteristics in consumer’s homes, but improvements were made. The ARRL has to be credited with the success of this effort, educating both the public and the FCC in many hearings.
For the Radar Altimeter issue, the numbers are much less and overall cost very achievable.
Hopefully , government agencies will think before they are so eager to ring up the Spectrum Auction cash register, but will they??
