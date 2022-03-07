The Invisible Battlefields Of The Russia-Ukraine War

Early in the morning of February 24th, Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at California’s Middlebury Institute of International Studies watched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfold in realtime with troop movements overlaid atop high-resolution satellite imagery. This wasn’t privileged information — anybody with an internet connection could access it, if they knew where to look. He was watching a traffic jam on Google Maps slowly inch towards and across the Russia-Ukraine border.

As he watched the invasion begin along with the rest of the world, another, less-visible facet of the emerging war was beginning to unfold on an ill-defined online battlefield. Digital espionage, social media and online surveillance have become indispensable instruments in the tool chest of a modern army, and both sides of the conflict have been putting these tools to use. Combined with civilian access to information unlike the world has ever seen before, this promises to be a war like no other.

Modern Cyberwarfare

The first casualties in the online component of the war have been websites. Two weeks ago, before the invasion began en masse, Russian cyberwarfare agents launched distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against Ukrainian government and financial websites. Subsequent attacks have temporarily downed the websites of Ukraine’s Security Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and government. A DDoS attack is a relatively straightforward way to quickly take a server offline. A network of internet-connected devices, either owned by the aggressor or infected with malware, floods a target with request, as if millions of users hit “refresh” on the same website at the same time, repeatedly. The goal is to overwhelm the server such that it isn’t able to keep up and stops replying to legitimate requests, like a user trying to access a website. Russia denied involvement with the attacks, but US and UK intelligence services have evidence they believe implicates Moscow.

DDoS attacks seem to be the tool of choice for both sides, as several Russian sites, including the Kremlin’s and the Russian Military’s websites, were taken offline by a series of similar counter-attacks last week. It isn’t immediately clear whether or not these attacks came directly from the Ukrainian government or from a third party sympathetic to their cause. In order to recruit those who would help with such efforts, the government has put out calls for cybersecurity experts to help defend their country’s digital territory and launch offensive counterattacks against Russia. The first of these calls, rather strangely, came as a forum post by Yegor Aushev, the co-owner of a Kyiv-based cybersecurity firm who was said to be posting on behalf of the Defense Ministry. Later, the government launched what Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov referred to in a tweet as the country’s “IT Army.” This group, which is being organized via a Telegram channel, has been given lists of Russian websites and services for members to target.

The independent cybersecurity collective known as Anonymous has also decided to stand with Ukraine against Russia. They have taken credit for a variety of attacks already, including replacing the propaganda on a Russian news station, taking down Russian government and media websites, and leaking a database from the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

Ukrainian government agencies and banks have also been targeted with malware — specifically a virus designed to erase data from hard drives. The malicious code was identified by security firms Symantec and ESET a day before the invasion began, and Microsoft caught wind of it several hours later. After another three hours, Microsoft’s Defender software had been patched to scan for and block the package. Although there is no concrete data linking the program to Russia, they are widely believed to be the source. The attack seemingly comes without money-oriented motivation of similar malicious programs such as ransomware. When a computer is infected with ransomware, the user is usually greeted with a message that says something along the lines of “Send us money or all your data will be deleted.” This virus skips the middle step and simply deletes data, which implies that it was created solely to disable the infected agencies and sow confusion. To further that goal, it appears that ransomware decoys were deployed as well, either in order to shift focus away from the data-wiping virus or cover its tracks so that it could remain undetected for longer.

When stood up against what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine, all of this seems relatively benign — who cares that a website is down while people are dying? In times of crisis, whether a war or a natural disaster, one of the most difficult and subsequently important tasks for a government is providing its citizens with potentially life-saving information. Crippling a government’s ability to disseminate such information can, at best, increase confusion and the spread of misinformation, and at worst can cause innocent people to die. In 2015, the Ukrainian power grid was famously compromised completely remotely by Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in an attempt to sow unrest and fear, leaving about 230,000 people without power.

Surveillance and (Social) Media

While the cyber war raging behind the scenes has been largely invisible, the rest of the war is anything but. Gone are the days when those living across the world from an active conflict get their daily dose of news from the front lines each evening at 7 PM — social media means we’re constantly connected to a stream of information in near-realtime, although separating fact from fiction can prove difficult.

Take, for example, the “Ghost of Kyiv” — a mythical Ukrainian pilot said to have already shot down six Russian fighters singlehandedly. While there’s no proof that such a pilot exists (or doesn’t exist, for that matter), a popular video of the pilot taking down another plane was proven to be fake — it’s actually footage from the video game Dynamic Combat Simulator that was taken out of context and sensationalized on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Additionally, there have been plenty of cases of willful disinformation within Moscow. The Russian government has been extremely selective in determining what information its citizens are able to consume and how they can access it. Russian media outlets were instructed to only report on information disseminated by official government sources, and the government has limited access to Facebook. Russian news stations have taken great care to paint the war (which is a banned word in itself) as a minor military operation — although not all Russian media outlets have capitulated to the government’s demands. Tech giants have also been pressured to suppress disinformation and propaganda, most notable from Vice Prime Minister Fedorov. He’s called upon streaming services, including Netflix and YouTube, to block Russian propaganda, and other services such as PayPal and Google to disable access within Russia. Last week, YouTube disabled monetization of Russian channels.

Fedorov also reached out to Elon Musk over Twitter, asking for Starlink internet terminals. Musk replied by enabling Starlink’s satellite internet service in Ukraine and shipping a truckload of terminals, which arrived days ago. It’s unclear how Fedorov plans to deploy the terminals, but it’s likely that they will be used to connect hard-to-reach areas, or restore connectivity to areas with compromised infrastructure.

As you may suspect, even the most well-intentioned social media use can prove problematic in war time. Twitter users have warned each other against showing support by posting photos of the Ukraine’s defenses online to avoid providing Russian intelligence with information about troop movements or other military actions.

Even just carrying a smartphone can cause issues — geolocation services make it possible for phones to be tracked, and not just by a cybersecurity expert who’s broken into Apple’s “Find My iPhone” service.

A prime example here is the traffic jam that Dr. Lewis watched on the 24th. It was likely caused by civilians stuck behind roadblocks as the army advanced. Similarly, large gatherings such as protests or meetings in public places could be recorded displayed on Google Maps (via the “live busyness information” feature) and other services. To address this and protect its users, Google has temporarily disabled live traffic data in Ukraine. Even so, it may be prudent to for users to think about what kinds of data their devices log and where that data gets sent.

Looking Ahead

Even though this invasion is only a few days old, it seems to have already set a new precedent for how hybrid wars are waged, a very disquieting prospect. For many of us, watching the events unfold on our phones while sitting safely across the world from the front lines, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that this is a very real conflict in which innocent lives are being lost each day.

All of us here at Hackaday hope for a swift, peaceful, and just resolution to the war. Screenwriter Burt Prelutsky put it perfectly while working on the script for an episode of MASH: “War isn’t hell. War is war and hell is hell. And of the two, war is a lot worse… there are no innocent bystanders in hell.”