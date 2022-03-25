While the phrase “I built my own computer” might sound impressive to the uninitiated, anyone with an interest in modern computer hardware knows that there’s really not much to it: buy a case, a motherboard with a CPU, some RAM and peripherals, and you’re pretty much there. What’s way more impressive is designing a complete computer system from the ground up, as [Joshua Coleman] just did when he built the Coleman Z80.
And when we say “from the ground up”, we mean it: everything down to the system bus was hand-drawn by [Joshua] himself. It does share something with modern PCs though: a strictly modular design. There’s a Z80 CPU board, a ROM and RAM board, and even two modules that you could describe as a video card and a sound card. All of these are built on prototyping boards with a 40-pin edge connector and hooked up to a single backplane carrying the main system bus.
Designed as an experimentation platform, the Coleman Z80 has many features that enable testing and debugging, such as an adjustable clock generator and a few beautiful vintage LED displays that show the status of the main bus. Input and output are mainly through a serial link and a 16×2 LCD, but [Joshua] is already planning a keyboard interface and composite video output to give it that proper 1980s home computer vibe. The software is currently limited to a ROM monitor that enables basic I/O commands, but with 256 KB of RAM there’s plenty of potential for writing useful software.
Just as impressive as the design itself is the fact that this was [Joshua]’s first electronic design project; we’ve certainly seen worse first projects! Over the years we’ve featured several cool homebrew Z80 computers, such as a super-minimalistic board, a modular system based on the powerful eZ80, and this cute little one that fits inside an Altoids tin.
4 thoughts on “Designed From Scratch And Fully Handmade: The Modular Coleman Z80 Computer”
This brings back memories. My first from the ground up was an 8008, I had to build everything. Next computer was a z80 cpm based computer built not quite from ground up but almost. But I never want to go back to this, it is a lot of work. Congrats on the build.
Thank for this,
Hearing from someone that was there that “The old ways” weren’t the best it’s refreshing, I spent too much time with “Classic Engineers” and people thinking that the ’80s were like synthwave videos recently.
As it could be satisfying to do such archivement we should totally understand the practicality of it.
That reminds me of the NDR Klein Computer. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NDR-Klein-Computer) I always wanted to build it, but I think I was simply to young back then.
My first job out of school was at Data General. My first project (there were four? of us) was a low cost “glass Teletype” terminal, built around the Motorola 6802. It was a perfect first project. I ended up working on the keyboard, which was capacitive, and built totally from scratch. We designed the whole thing: PCB, keys and support structure, enclosure, and assembly code to drive it (there was no micro in the keyboard as is common today). The goal was a sub $300(?) cost terminal, so there was a cheap feel to it, but it replaced a terminal that cost DG thousands to make.
Anyway, one of the tasks I had was to life test the keyboard. To do that, I ordered a couple of MEK6800D2 eval kits, parts of which I still have in my attic. Think KIM-1 but with a 6800 instead of a 6502. And a bit more versatile — they had a breadboarding area and a UART. You could order a MIKBUG PROM and upgrade them from keyboard interface to serial interface, which is what we did. You could also add user code EPROMs, which we also did. The modified eval boards tested and recorded the keyboard performance.
So, for a beginning engineer, this was a perfect introduction to the 6802 (also, EPROMS, serial and parallel IO, memory maps, etc). Not surprisingly, there were also plenty of “extra” 6802 chips lying around the lab, some of which got grabbed and built into a repeater controller for the DG ham radio club (by me). I also wrote the control code for the display keyboard and for the repeater controller, all in assembly. I did many other 6802-based controllers in later years, mostly wire-wrapped, because I had all the tools and at DG we prototyped on wire-wrap boards, which could be stripped and re-used for personal projects after the DG project was over.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)