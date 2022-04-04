We all use text-based fields at one time or another, and being limited to ASCII only can end up being a limitation. That’s what led [Luke Wren] to create asciiwave, a fantastic tool that turns WaveDrom timing diagrams into ASCII art. Unlike images, ASCII timing diagrams are suitable for pasting into comment fields, change logs, or anywhere else that accepts text only.
WaveDrom itself is a nifty JavaScript tool that we have covered before. It accepts timing diagrams expressed as JSON data, and renders nicely-readable digital timing diagrams as images directly inside one’s browser.
As cool and useful as that is, images can’t be pasted into text fields. That’s where asciiwave comes in. It reads the exact same format that WaveDrom uses, but generates an ASCII-art timing diagram instead. So if you’ve found WaveDrom useful, but wish you could generate ASCII versions, here’s your solution.
9 thoughts on “Turn Timing Diagrams Into ASCII Art, For Friendlier Pasting”
Ok, nice for sake of argument. But you loose small but important timing facts, like the wire only going high a few nanoseconds after the clock went high.
great source for introducing errors due to pasting it into an environment that uses a proportional font.
or unintentional errors due to (automated) processing of the text later in another context or environment.
i don’t see any note that specifies only the use with a monospaced font.
i just tested the example. looks weird in MS Word with comic sans.
“looks weird in MS Word with comic sans”
Doesn’t everything?
It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.
Microŝoft is a clown.
Thank you for your insightful and enlightening reply. You have brought honor upon your house.
Are you refering to Slurm’s comment? The issues they point out are perfectly valid feedback. As much as I like the idea, using such ascii waveforms is indeed very risky and prone to errors. One should keep it in mind when using it.
WaveDrom is far from perfect but it’s an incredible leap forward…
Combo : what if Wavedrom waves coud be imported and exported from Falstad’s CircuitJS ?
LinuxCNC generates documentation (From Asciidoc) in HTML, PDF and manpage (ie groff/troff) format.
Asciiwave is something that we have been looking at to help with some of the timing diagrams:
https://github.com/LinuxCNC/linuxcnc/pull/1314#issuecomment-1084339177
