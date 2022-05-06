A problem facing architects when designing complex three-dimensional structures lies in their joints, which must be strong enough to take the loads and vector forces applied by the structure, yet light enough not to dominate it. Many efforts have been made to use generative design techniques or clever composites to fabricate them, but as Dezeen reports, a team at MIT are exploring an unexpected alternative in the form of naturally occurring tree forks.
The point at which a tree branch forks from its trunk is a natural composite material formed of an interlocking mesh of wood grain fibres. Timber processors discard these parts of the tree as they interfere with the production of smooth timber, but the same properties that make them support the weight of a branch are it seems perfect for the architects’ needs.
The clever part of the MIT team’s work lies in scanning and cataloguing a library of forks, allowing them to be matched from the database to vertices in an architectural design. The forks are subject to minimal machining before being incorporated into the structure, and to prove it the MIT folks have made a test structure. It’s not uncommon to see medieval barns or half-timbered houses using curved pieces of wood in their natural shapes, so it’s not surprising to see that this 21st century innovation isn’t an entirely new technique.
3 thoughts on “Tree Forks As Natural Composite Joints In Architecture”
I saw a documentary on TV that mentioned the Vikings built their ships using wood that was curved during growth, rather than curving straight wood. As curvature of each plank was natural, there was less warpage in situ.
There was a documentary about the restoration of a wood framed ship named the Coronet. For one of the pieces they needed a big special piece of an oak tree and those types of oaks don’t grow anymore or were all chopped down to make said ships centuries ago. They petitioned the king of, I believe Denmark himself for permission to fell one tree from a protected forrest to use for the restoration. It was granted. I’m probably messing up some of the details but yeah. Amazing use of natural wood properties to make extremely strong structures. Solved by nature.
If you got 10 grand to spare or dedication and a garden, you can grow furniture in place. Same energy, only smaller: https://fullgrown.co.uk/
