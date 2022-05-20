RIP John Birkett, Parts Vendor Extraordinaire

It is with sadness that we note the passing of John Birkett, proprietor of the legendary eponymous surplus radio and electronics store on an unassuming street in the British city of Lincoln, at the age of 93. He has been a fantastic source of esoteric parts and electronic assemblies for many decades, and though many of you from beyond where this is being written may never have heard of him the chances are that if you follow electronics enthusiasts from the UK you will have unwittingly seen parts which passed through his hands.
There was a time when surplus stores were a relatively common sight, given their window of opportunity by the huge quantity of post-war and Cold War military gear at knock-down prices. My town had one when I was a kid, but though it sold its share of electronic goodies it was more of a place for sturdy olive green outdoor wear or all the 1930s British military uniform items you might ever need. J. Birkett was different, as a purely electronics store the shop rapidly became the go-to place for both the most necessary and the most unexpected of parts.
His motto was “Not a piece of junk in sight”, and though as with much surplus equipment there is plenty of junk to be found it was his eye in managing to stock the junk which was most interesting and useful that made his selection special. Such was its reach that most of his customers including me never made it to Lincoln and the store itself, instead we came to him through his mail-order business and attendance at radio rallies. I fondly remember the anticipation of receiving a Birkett parcel, and I still have plenty of parts that came from him. An FM tuner converted for use as a 2 meter receiver is still in a box somewhere, and I’m pretty certain my storage unit still holds a pair of Pye Cambridge VHF transceivers he supplied.
According to Google the shop remains open, and we hope that state of affairs will continue. Surplus may not be what it once was, but we thank John Birkett for what he gave to generations of British hardware hackers. May he rest in peace.
Header image: Oliver Mills, (CC BY-SA 2.0).
3 thoughts on “RIP John Birkett, Parts Vendor Extraordinaire”
Whilst I only visited Birkett’s once (on holiday with my family) back in the mid 1980’s my own home town of Cardiff, South Wales in the U.K. had a similar shop – Charlie Marks in the Wyndham Arcade. Whilst Marks did sell some new components he also had vast amounts of old electronic fruit machine boards for sale, an amazing source of cheap resistors and 74 series logic chips for a school kid on a pocket money budget, and many of his “display cabinet” fronts were recycled front facias from these machines – clear glass once the graphics and bulb assemblies had been removed.
I was so fortunate to live in a city where we had not one but two electronic component shops (the afore mentioned Marks, and also Steve’s Electronics in the Castle Arcade), and later a third when Maplin arrived on the high street – sadly all three now long gone. Different times, and one that allowed the hobby enthusiast to have a one to one discussion with the proprietor who was an enthusiast themselves, long before the internet and Amazon/eBay that offer similar supply and discussion opportunities today.
The next time I’m “up north” I’ll be sure to pop by.
And Luckily we have [Jenny List] other wise people like me in Australia would never hear of [John Birkett].
At 93 he must have made an absolutely huge contribution. Condolences to his family.
Here in Australia we had “Dick Smith” (still alive and kicking) who started Disk Smith Electronic which became the largest shopping chain where you could go but a quarter watt resistor and some transistors. We even had Tandy or Radio Shack for a while to.
Later we had [Don McKenzie] who started https://www.dontronics.com/ and as far as I can remember was the beginning of the “BASIC Stamp” which was a PIC micro-controller that ran some form of BASIC and was the last generations Arduino.
His storey is at the link above.
There have been some truly remarkable people who have made absolutely huge contributions. Thankfully now we even learn of the females that were not fully acknowledged in their time of had their works attributed to a man.
We still have Rockby (and they have a surplus section [including a now 2000’s era website – it was until recently 90’s]) which is at the site of what once was Rod Irving. Lest we remember All Electronic Components and most importantly Rite Buy Trading Co where all sorts of interesting bits could be found.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)