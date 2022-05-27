The Huge Apple Toolkit For Fixing Your IPhone

It’s been a frequent criticism of Apple, that their products are difficult to repair. They’ve hit back with a self-repair program for iPhones, and should you wish to take advantage of it they will hire you a tool kit. Not the iFixit box you might expect, instead they give you two hefty suitcases that contain 36 Kg of tools and equipment. Yes, you can repair an iPhone, but they ensure that it’s not for the faint-hearted.
In the kit is an impressive array of everything you might need for your iDevice, including the proper heat plate and press for the job. None of that messing about with a hot air gun for your $49 rental cost and $1200 if you don’t return the tools, but it remains an impossibly difficult and expensive process for all but the most dedicated of Apple fanboy technicians.
The sense from the Verge article is that Apple have had their arm twisted to the extent that they must provide a repair option, but they’ve gone to extravagant lengths to make it something nobody in their right mind would pursue. There’s an attraction in the idea of playing with a fully-equipped Apple repair kit for a few days, but maybe it’s not worth the cost.
Even without the Apple toolkit, it’s still possible to upgrade your iPhone.
Thanks [Nikolai Ivanov] for the tip.
This feels an awful lot like malicious compliance.
Hiring the “proper” toolkit is optional – they will sell you just the part.
Yes, but it still feels like malicious compliance. The precharge to the credit card can be costly if your payment cycle isn’t just right.
1. Iphone requires specialised workshop to be repaired and lots of skill
2. Someone wants to repair iphone on their own
3. Someone is surprised when they are loaned a specialised workshop and need skills.
4-some is surprised they have to phone home (heh) to get their battery OK’ed by Apple. A very “John Deere” move.
Meh, if you compare this to the cost of a proper crimping tool, it’s not much for all the kit. But hey, some people want to crimp with pliers.
> Yes, you can repair an iPhone, but they ensure that it’s not for the faint-hearted.
Well, people want the highest-level tech they can get and are surpirsed that it requires high-level tools to repair. What’s next, people compaining that they can’t rewrite they open-source software because they don’t have skills?
“highest-level tech” doesn’t necessitate glued together “everything” and so on…
In the not so distant past every piece of “highes-level tech” came with it’s own circuit diagram inside the case and you could get at it with normal screws (penta-screw-you-lopple)
And the back popped off so you could change the battery.
And change the valves/tubes!
“impossibly difficult and expensive process for all but the most dedicated of Apple fanboy technicians”
I didn’t like the Verge take on the repair process, and I don’t like this much better.
Maybe don’t insult the audience?
Yes, criticism of Apples manufacturing process and difficulty of repair are absolutely valid. That’s not what I’m seeing here though. Instead I’m seeing people criticize the skills required to do a repair, like they expect their 5yr old could do it if it weren’t for Apple…
Why not discuss and compare for repair of their equivalent competition?
Maybe toss in a discussion about dealing with counterfeit parts and preventing security breaches by questionable fix it shops?
May be toss in a line about not building devices such it requires a ton of equipment and a year’s schooling to complete a simple task that you know is coming.
Batteries wear out. They are going to need to be replaced.
Apple (and most other phone manufacturers) build the phones such that it is hard to change the battery (DIY) or expensive (have it done by a qualified technician.)
It’s as though a car manufacturer built the wheels such that you had remove the wheels from the car to inflate them, and then used proprietary tools and bolts to keep the car owner from airing up their own tires.
Thank you. That’s the most useful and insightful analogy – car or otherwise – that I’ve read in quite some time.
It’s important to maintain an awareness that much of the inability to perform basic repairs and maintenance on everyday devices is entirely arbitrary. It usually results from a rent-seeking, damn-the-planet mentality on the part of insufficiently-regulated companies.
Your dollars drive their design. People vote with their money for phones that have a nearly borderless screen, are thin and sleek, are waterproof, and are durable. Phones of any brand are designed with this in mind, including Apple’s. If people were willing to compromise on these features, we would have a phone that was waterproof, durable, and not glued together with glued in batteries but also not nearly as sleek and thin.
I’m fine with “not sleek and thin” as long as I get “replaceable battery” and “repairable.”
I’m not fine with “costs six times as much.”
I went looking for a thicker phone with a replaceable battery the other day, and kept coming up with stupidly expensive ruggedized phones.
I see someone has posted a link of the FairPhone. That looks good. I’ll keep it in mind the next time I need a new phone. Repairable and only twice as expensive as a regular phone.
Cars are quite similar to smartphones, DIY-repairability is inversely proportional to price.
this is where dark patterns enter the hardware realm.
I find it funny that only Apple is being criticized of hard to repair. And when they release toolkit, they make fun of Apple. Are android phones actually easier to repair? Do android based manufacturers provide toolkit?
And my assumption is that the criticizers are actually Android users..
Based on iFixit:
iPhone 12 Pro Max repairability: 6/10
Google pixel 5 repairability: 6/10
https://shop.fairphone.com/en/buy-fairphone-4
iFixit score: 10 out of 10
Dave Jones of Eevblog-fame just released his take on this ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHbo4v8pahc ) a couple of days ago and….I have to agree with him. Verge’s take is just stupid and bad.
