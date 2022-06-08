Last time we looked in on Injekto — a homemade plastic injection machine — it was at version 1.0. A recent video from the team that you can see below shows version 2 which is much improved and can work with 3D printed molds. Injection molding takes a lot of pressure and the machine certainly looks stout with lots of machined aluminum.
If you want to skip the build process, you can skip up to around the 9-minute mark. That’s where they show a machined mold and a 3D printed mold being used with the machine.
The first attempt overfilled the mold, but with a little clean-up, it looked pretty good, and, of course, there’s a way to adjust the fill amount. The 3D plastic molds cost about $100, cheap for a mold, but expensive for a 3D print. They also tested some cheaper printers and resin to create molds at a lower cost which also worked well.
The second version of the machine is a step up from the old version, as you’d expect. There are other ways to build an injector, of course, but this does look like a well-polished setup. We liked the dual injection buttons to keep your hands clear of the pinch points, for example.
2 thoughts on “Injekto Injection Machine Reaches 2.0”
Plastic injection molding is nice but aluminum injection molding is much better. Unlike plastic it doesn’t become trash after being used.
Cool story, bro.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)