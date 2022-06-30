There are some tings that should be possible, so just have to be tried. [Action Retro] has a great video showing just such an escapade, the creation of a large RAID 0 array using a pile of USB floppy drives. Yes, taking one of the smallest and most unreliable pieces of data storage media and combining a load of them together such that all the data is lost if just one of them fails.
Surprisingly the process of creation is quicker and simplier than we expected, with a slightly long-in-the-tooth version of Mac OS X making short work of the process. Starting with 30 USB floppies and a pair of large USB hubs, he whittled the pile down to 13 drives that would play nicely and RAID together. The sight of so many drives all lighting up together as the precious megabytes are filled with data is probably not one seen outside the realm of floppy duplication machines, which brings back bad memories for those of us in the consumer software business in years past.
Would you do this? Probably, but should you do it? Of course not, but then again he’s done it so the rest of us don’t have to. Here in 2022 maybe there are better uses for a brace of floppy drives.
One thought on “It’s RAID. With Floppy Drives.”
Sometime in the grey dreariness of a 1997 northern winter, I managed to configure a pair of floppies into a single volume that delivered data at twice the speed. This wasn’t the objective, I think I was trying to figure out a 4 drive configuration by jumper setting and i/o address manipulation. There was also drvparm involved I think, due to somewhat concurrently investigating extra tracks and weird disk formats. i.e. I might also have had some drive parameter settings loading that made this happen as well as odd hardware config. This was under DOS 6.2. I do remember I also put a compressed volume on top of the 2.8MB volume it made and got about 3.5MB out of it.. and it was faster again. (Drive compression is always faster when your CPU is idle while waiting for relatively slower storage. fast storage, slow CPU don’t bother.)
I wish I had notes on this so I could revisit it. I had a number of strange software and hardware factors in play. For instance I was also screwing around with a util that made an Amiga volume file on a PC hard drive, which I found one could also mount and format to FAT16 and have a movable virtual volume…. annnd I might have glommed that on top of it to make a contiguous volume in the first place, IDK.
