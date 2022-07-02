Does Hot Water Freeze Faster Than Cold? Debate Continues Over The Mpemba Effect

Does hot water freeze faster than cold water? On its face this idea seems like it should be ridiculously simple to test, and even easier to intuit, but this question has in fact had physicists arguing for decades.
There’s a name for the phenomenon of something hot freezing faster than something cold: the Mpemba effect, named for Erasto Mpemba (pictured above) who as a teenager in Tanzania witnessed something strange in high school in the 1960s. His class was making ice cream, and in a rush to secure the last available ice tray, Mpemba skipped waiting for his boiled milk-and-sugar mixture to cool to room temperature first, like everyone else had done. An hour and a half later, his mixture had frozen into ice cream whereas the other students’ samples remained a thick liquid slurry.
Puzzled by this result, Mpemba asked his physics teacher what was going on. He was told “You were confused. That cannot happen.” Mpemba wasn’t convinced by that answer, and his observations ultimately led to decades of research.
What makes this question so hard to nail down? Among many of the issues complicating exactly how to measure such a thing is that water frankly has some odd properties; it is less dense as a solid, and it is also possible for its solid and liquid phases to exist at the same temperature. Also, water in the process of freezing is not in equilibrium, and how exactly things act as they relax into equilibrium is a process for which — physics-wise — we lack a good theory. Practically speaking, it’s also a challenge how to even accurately and meaningfully measure the temperature of a system that is not in equilibrium.
But there is experimental evidence showing that the Mpemba effect can occur, at least in principle. How this can happen seems to come down to the idea that a hot system (having more energy) is able to occupy and explore more configurations, potentially triggering states that act as a kind of shortcut or bypass to a final equilibrium. In this way, something that starts further away from final equilibrium could overtake something starting from closer.
But does the Mpemba effect actually exist — for example, in water — in a meaningful way? Not everyone is convinced, but if nothing else, it has sure driven a lot of research into nonequilibrium systems.
Why not try your own hand at investigating the Mpemba effect? After all, working to prove someone wrong is a time-honored pastime of humanity, surpassed only in popularity by the tradition of dismissing others’ findings, observations, or results without lifting a finger of your own. Just remember to stick to the scientific method. After all, people have already put time and effort into seriously determining whether magnets clean clothes better than soap, so surely the Mpemba effect is worth some attention.
8 thoughts on “Does Hot Water Freeze Faster Than Cold? Debate Continues Over The Mpemba Effect”
I would be wondering if it had something to do with absorbed gases. Leaving it to cool naturally may let it dissolve more air back into it, less so than cold water from the faucet, but maybe enough. But having been heated (usually to boiling) the gases are purged. Therefore the quicker you bring the temp down the less chance it has to suck in more gases at the surface that impede freezing, maybe by lowering the freezing point a tad or by their insulative effect when they start forming bubbles in the slush ice, preventing heat from transferring out of the water effectively.
It’s surprising how much we don’t know about water really. Some really strange effects from self polarisation of water ions too.
I read an explanation of the effect once.
If you set out equal amounts of hot and cold water, the hot water will lose mass due to steam. Energy loss is proportional to difference in temperature, so the hot water loses energy faster than the cold water until they reach mostly the same temperature.
At this point the hot water has less mass and has a higher surface/volume ratio, and so freezes faster than the original cold water.
Easy to find out by pulling a vacuum on the water to see if it has a similar effect. And also try water that has been boiled but then let to cool down to room temperature before moving into the freezer.
Here in Minnesota, when the temperature drops to -40, the TV weather reporters like to show the kids in their audience a science experiment. They bring a pan of water to a boil on the stove, (about a cup), then take it outside and throw it high in the air. The spray of water crystallizes almost instantly, and falls to the ground as snow. (I don’t know if cold water behaves the same.)
There was one weather guy who liked to leave various things outside overnight and try to use them to drive nails. A frozen banana can pound a nail into a board, at least a little ways, before destroying itself.
I believe the reason why the hot water is used for the demonstration is that hot water has very low surface tension compared to cold water (this is also why cold water sounds different from hot water) . Because the surface tension is lower, the water breaks apart into more droplets and aerosolizes more, creating more surface area for the cold air to remove heat and freeze the water.
Is this the same phenomenon as supercooled water not turning to ice even though it is below the freezing point (until something happens, at which point it turns to ice quickly)?
I would be quicker to believe the young experimenter actually got lucky and found a place in the freezer that was colder than the others, making the loss of heat a bit quicker in his tray than the others, making it appear to freeze sooner than it should have, when the real question might be why did the other students trays take so long to freeze that day? perhaps there is some matereal that will behave oddly and thru some un discovered process freeze from the hot state faster, but not water as the effect would hapen more regular and therefore be known to happen . Freezing used to be explained as the reduction in the motion of a matereals molecules until almost stopped. pseudoscience at best water pipes freezing hot first was observed in older homes and past days sure the hot tap froze first, it had less flow and less use so it had more chace to freeze than the cold kept in motion by constant use but that only proves moving water is slower to freeze or still water is most likely to freeze first, which is why we leave a tap drip in cold days to keep itr thawed.
I heard this myth. I tried it. a glass of 160deg. water and a glass of room temp. Both put in the freezer at same time. The room temp water froze 30 minutes before the hotter one.
