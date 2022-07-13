Sometimes you need a little utility device to do a very simple job, and do it well.This one-shot IR helper from [Gregory Sanders] is just that.
[Gregory] had a TV that didn’t support automatically turning on when the power was applied. This is frustrating when you like to leave devices switched hard off when not in use to save on standby energy draw. Thus, there needed to be a way to send the screen an on signal when his multi-monitor setup was powered on.
A simple circuit paired with a Pi Pico was pressed into service. The Pico flashes an IR LED, squirting out the requisite code to tell the TCL branded TV to switch on. [Gregory] figured out the codes by using an Arduino to read the output of the TV’s remote with an IR sensor. The hook here is the code is written in MicroPython, using IR libraries from [Peter Hinch].
Now, when [Gregory] powers up his rig, the IR sender will trigger the TV to switch on. It’s a little frustrating that the auto-on function wasn’t available in the factory, but regardless, now everything’s working as it should. If you want to do this in reverse, consider building a TV-B-Gone or a silencer for the boomboxes used by dancing grandmas!
7 thoughts on “One Shot IR Helper Is A Great Beginner Project”
That wiring job is exactly the right mixture of pragmatic and bonkers.
ARM micro to blink a led. MIPS like tears in rain, time to die.
There’s really no room anymore for MIPS between ARM and RISC-V.
I still think there’s room in some places for an 8-bit, but the space for that seems to be shrinking rapidly.
Did I get this right, it turns on the tv when power is applied?
This was a job for an ATtiny. They should have connected directly to the IR receiver and made the whole thing entirely internal. Seriously, this doesn’t need to take more than 2KBs.
Sure, but anything AVR based is far more expensive now than it was three years ago. Pi Picos can actually be had for their list price of $4 at a microcenter or online.
I’m a huge fan of AVR, but nowadays it usually isn’t cheaper than a Pico. Also, if anyone else is like me, they have a couple Picos banging around that need to get used, and why not use it in a project like this?
This is so sad. An >100MHz ARM to blink an LED. Stop wasting ressources please. This could easely have been done with an ATtiny. :-/
