Helping Secure Amateur Radio’s Digital Future

The average person’s perception of a ham radio operator, assuming they even know what that means, is more than likely some graybeard huddled over the knobs of a war-surplus transmitter in the wee small hours of the morning. It’s a mental image that, admittedly, isn’t entirely off the mark in some cases. But it’s also a gross over-simplification, and a generalization that isn’t doing the hobby any favors when it comes to bringing in new blood.
In reality, a modern ham’s toolkit includes a wide array of technologies that are about as far away from your grandfather’s kit-built rig as could be — and there’s exciting new protocols and tools on the horizon. To ensure a bright future for amateur radio, these technologies need to be nurtured the word needs to be spread about what they can do. Along the way, we’ll also need to push back against stereotypes that can hinder younger operators from signing on.
On the forefront of these efforts is Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), a private foundation dedicated to supporting amateur radio and digital communication by providing grants to scholarships, educational programs, and promising open source technical projects. For this week’s Hack Chat, ARDC Executive Director Rosy Schechter (KJ7RYV) and Staff Lead John Hays (K7VE) dropped by to talk about the future of radio and digital communications.
Rosy kicked things off with a brief overview of ARDC’s fascinating history. The story starts in 1981, when Hank Magnuski had the incredible foresight to realize that amateur radio packet networks could benefit from having a dedicated block of IP addresses. In those early days, running out of addresses was all but unimaginable, so he had no trouble securing 16.7 million IPs for use by licensed amateur radio operators. This block of addresses, known as AMPRNet and then later 44Net, was administered by volunteers until ARDC was formed in 2011 and took over ownership. In 2019, the decision was made to sell off about four million of the remaining IP addresses — the proceeds of which went into an endowment that now funds the foundation’s grant programs.
So where does the money go? The ARDC maintains a list of recipients, which provides for some interesting reading. The foundation has helped fund development of GNU Radio, supported the development of an open hardware CubeSat frame by the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation (AMSAT), and cut a check to the San Francisco Wireless Emergency Mesh to improve communications in wildfire-prone areas. They even provided $1.6 million towards the restoration of the MIT Radio Society’s radome and 18-foot dish.
Of all the recipients of ARDC grants, the M17 project garnered the most interest during the Chat. This community of open source developers and radio enthusiasts is developing a next-generation digital radio protocol for data and voice that’s unencumbered by patents and royalties. In their own words, M17 is focused on “radio hardware designs that can be copied and built by anyone, software that anyone has the freedom to modify and share to suit their own needs, and other open systems that respect your freedom to tinker.” They’re definitely our kind of folks — we first covered the project in 2020, and are keen to see it develop further.
John says the foundation has approximately $6 million each year they can dole out, and that while there’s certainly no shortage of worthwhile projects to support as it is, they’re always looking for new applicants. The instructions and guides for grant applications are still being refined, but there’s at least one hard requirement for any project that wants to be funded by the ARDC: it must be open source and available to the general amateur population.
Of course, all this new technology is moot if there’s nobody to use it. It’s no secret that getting young people interested in amateur radio has been a challenge, and frankly, it’s little surprise. When a teenager can already contact anyone on the planet using the smartphone in their pocket, getting a ham license doesn’t hold quite the same allure as it did to earlier generations.
The end result is that awareness among youth is low. During the Chat, one participant recounted how he had to put Netflix’s Stranger Things on pause so he could explain to his teenage son how the characters in the 1980s set show were able to communicate across long distances using a homemade radio. Think about that for a minute — in a show about nightmarish creatures invading our world from an alternate dimension, the hardest thing for this young man to wrap his head around was the fact a group of teenagers would be able to keep in touch with each other without the Internet or phone lines to connect them.
So its no surprise that John says the ARDC is actively looking for programs which can help improve the demographics of amateur radio. The foundation is looking to not only bring younger people onboard, but also reach out to groups that have been traditionally underrepresented in the hobby. As an example, he points to a grant awarded to the Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club (BARC) last year to bolster their youth engagement program. Funds went towards putting together a portable rig that would allow students to communicate with the International Space Station, and the development of hands-on workshops where teens will be able to launch, track, and recover payloads on a high altitude balloon. Let’s see them do that on their fancy new smartphone.
We want to not only thank Rosy Schechter and John Hays for taking part in this week’s Hack Chat, but everyone else at Amateur Radio Digital Communications for their efforts to support the present and future of amateur radio and digital communication.
The Hack Chat is a weekly online chat session hosted by leading experts from all corners of the hardware hacking universe. It’s a great way for hackers connect in a fun and informal way, but if you can’t make it live, these overview posts as well as the transcripts posted to Hackaday.io make sure you don’t miss out.
5 thoughts on “Helping Secure Amateur Radio’s Digital Future”
When I was a kid in 1968 or 69, the magazine for Scouting in Canada had anarticle about broadcast band DXing, complete with winding an antenna wire around the radio. Next issue, there was a letter mentioning ham radio as the next step.
There was also an article in Jack & Jill, a magazine for kids. I can’t remember if it was in a back issue I’d not noticed, or after the Scouting letter.
When I found the hobby electronic magazines in January 1971, they all had construction articles for ham radio. Electronics Illustrated even had a column by Wayne Green. But these are gone, and certainly not on the newsstand.
In 1971, there were four ham magazines, three definitely on many newsstands. Only CQ is at the newsstands now.
Much was said about making entry easier. I’d argue that shifted focus from a technical hobby to talking on the radio. Which shifted it away from kids.
But in the 32 years since Canada simplified, I remember one article in the local paper about the hobby, shortly after. It’s really easy to find info about the hobby in the internet age, but not much to tell people there is such a hobby. So who would look? The local clubs don’t even promote their fleamarkets away from the hobby,even though such events might appeal to alarger crowd, and it’s one way to pull in new people.
Idon’tthink this is about competition, but a bubble in the ham clubs who don’t know how to do outreach.
As an amateur radio operator, I take note that we are indeed becoming a rare breed.
How many people get their license, then let the license lapse and expire?
You can’t go by licenses alone to take a census of the number of hams in the USA.
I know of at least one ham who is licensed and doesn’t use a radio or participate in any form
ham radio activities. Another I haven’t seen for over a couple of decades but I know they were
licensed and let their license expire, never bothered to renew and at the end of the 2 year grace
period, the call sign was returned to the pool of available choices.
I wonder how many hams get a license, and even go as far as getting a cheap radio then having
that radio just sit in a drawer. I’m reminded of the cartoon of a ham operator in their mom’s basement
wearing bakelite headphones pounding on a straight key. Most of the people that see me in public
with my handheld radio that bother to ask questions are of my own age and generation. Gray hair
and gray beard. I did have a kid once ask me what I had. I told him it was a radio where I could
talk all over the world. He scoffed and said he could do that with his cell phone.
I replied, yes you can, but when you don’t have cell service or wireless access, mine still works.
Maybe it’s just me, but the younger generation doesn’t have the same enthusiasm as kids of
the 50’s 60’s and 70’s. Even today, a crystal radio is still a wonder to me. Listening to radio without batteries.
“As an amateur radio operator, I take note that we are indeed becoming a rare breed.
How many people get their license, then let the license lapse and expire?”
The license isn’t everything IMHO, even without
one I would still keep the Ham Spirit alive. Many SWLs or radio fans are acting in the spirit of amateur radio. They won’t die out as long as one passes on the flame of curiosity and kindness. In my language, there’s even an antique word for these people, der “Höramateur” (the hearing amateur).
He’s/she’s/they’s no different to the guy/gal with a transmitting license sometimes. The listener has the same ideals, but usually more patience and more focused mind. Perhaps a tiny bit like a therapist who listens to all the problems of patients.
Those listeners sometimes even have their own call sign, issue by amateur radio clubs. These call signs or, rather, listener’s signs are not having the same status as an ordinary call sign, but are fine to join international QSL card exchange. Also, these listeners do need to qualify, too. They must pass tests, too, which are sometimes by far more challenging than those American “Technician” licenses. Back in the day, these listeners had to pass a telegraphy exam, even.
That being said, some radio amateurs are proud to be listeners *only*. They even get an extra listener’s sign, because they want to attend exclusive listener’s “contests” or because they want to calmly observe the bands with peace in their mind, but as part of a community. These fellows do also meet with the more common hams, attend ham fairs.
Personally, I think we sometimes can learn more from SWLs/BCLs, makers and listening hams than those who always shout into the mike.
That’s what’s so wonderful about the hobby/sevice, it has so many facettes. Like a diamond. 💎
ARDC’s grant program is really fantastic. The Washington DC Amateur Radio club is also a recent recipient and is in the process of procurement and installation to expand access to the club’s station.
https://www.ampr.org/grants/2021-grants/grant-hacdc-amateur-radio-club-upgrades-and-engagement-strategy/
I was at the Landfill ( County Dump ) the other day.. Saw a Lollipop Mic sitting in the Rubble Pile.. I could not let it stay there..
My next thought is who is going to save it from my estate clean up..
Cap
