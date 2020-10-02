M17 Aims To Replace Proprietary Ham Radio Protocols

While M17 might sound like a new kind of automatic rifle (as actually, it is), we were referring to an open source project to create a ham radio transceiver. Instead of paraphrasing the project’s goals, we’ll simply quote them:
The goal here should be to kick the proprietary protocols off the airwaves, replace DMR, Fusion, D-Star, etc. To do that, it’s not just good enough to be open, it has to be legitimately competitive.
Like some other commercial protocols, M17 uses 4FSK along with error correction. The protocol allows for encryption, streaming, and the encoding of callsigns in messages. There are also provisions for framing IP packets to carry data. The protocol can handle voice and data in a point-to-point or broadcast topology.
On the hardware side, the TR-9 is a UHF handheld that can do FM voice or M17 with up to 3 watts out. The RF portion uses an ADF7021 chip which is specifically made to do 4FSK. There’s also an Arm CPU to handle the digital work.
We were struck by the similarity of the TR-9 to a cell phone since it has an LCD display, an SD card slot, and a 9DOF sensor. Maybe some open hardware cell phones and open hardware ham radios could find common ground.
This is quite ambitious, but generally, small ham rigs are having a resurgence. Having high-quality RF components available as chips makes a lot of difference.
How come no one has lost their amateur license for using proprietary protocols.
I’m not a ham, but I always thought part of the license requirement was no encryption and only public protocols ?
Going to guess it because the hardware is commercially available. If it was an unpublished, home brew setup, the story might have been different?
Since when in encryption allowed in ham radio?
It isn’t, whatsoever(Aside from IIRC unencrypted but authenticated communication), but if you turn it off or use a default password, you can make hardware and protocols that are useful in both ham and commercial radio.
M17 is either a pistol or a gas mask; it’s not a rifle. On the ham radio side: encryption is forbidden. But it must have a well defined protocol allowing quick and non-proprietary translation. The OP needs to post more details to explain this discrepancy.