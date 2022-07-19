Putting A Cheap Laser Rangefinder Through Its Paces

Sometimes a gizmo seems too cheap to be true. You know there’s just no way it’ll work as advertised — but sometimes it’s fun to find out. Thankfully, if that gadget happens to be a MILESEEY PF210 Hunting Laser Rangefinder, [Phil] has got you covered. He recently got his hands on one (for less than 100 euros, which is wild for a laser rangefinder) and decided to see just how useful it actually was.
The instrument in question measures distances via the time-of-flight method; it bounces a laser pulse off of some distant (or not-so-distant) object and measures how long the pulse takes to return. Using the speed of light, it can calculate the distance the pulse has traveled).
As it turns out, it worked surprisingly well. [Phil] decided to focus his analysis on accuracy and precision, arguably the most important features you’d look for while purchasing such an instrument. We won’t get into the statistical nitty-gritty here, but suffice it to say that [Phil] did his homework. To evaluate the instrument’s precision, he took ten measurements against each of ten different targets of various ranges between 2.9 m and 800 m. He found that it was incredibly precise (almost perfectly repeatable) at low distances, and still pretty darn good way out at 800 m (±1 m repeatability).
To test the accuracy, he took a series of measurements and compared them against their known values (pretty straightforward, right?). He found that the instrument was accurate to within a maximum of 3% (but was usually even better than that).
While this may not be groundbreaking science, it’s really nice to be reminded that sometimes a cheap instrument will do the job, and we love that there are dedicated folks like [Phil] out there who are willing to put the time in to prove it.
I have an Opti-Logic 120 XL and my only complaint has been with having to remove the rubberized coating with alcohol because over time it becomes a horrible tacky black goo mess.
I started out measuring against it with a 300 foot tape measure to make sure it was accurate, while using it with my clinometer to measure tree height, and then measuring the tree length after I cut down the tree to double check both results. It probably ends up being more accurate then using a physical tape measure, especially at 100+ foot distances because you do not add or lose distance because of uneven ground or tape slack going to the tree trunk.
It has been a very useful and time saving tool because on long runs you either need another person or 20# of rock or brick to hold the loose end of the reel. Plus, you do not need to reel out and then reel in 200+ foot of tape. I now trust the results from the range finder more then I do the tape now,
As Reagan pointed out “trust, but, verify” first before you go MAD.
Laser rangefinders (in the form of parallax ones though) have been a cheaply solved problem for so long Canon made one of their first autofocus systems by just slapping one into every lens.
