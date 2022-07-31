Cool Face Mask Turns Into Over-Engineered Headache

Seeing his wife try to use a cool face mask to get through the pain of a migraine headache, [Sparks and Code] started thinking of ways to improve the situation. The desire to save her from these debilitating bouts of pain drove him to make an actively cooled mask, all the while creating his own headache of an over-engineered mess.
Instead of having to put the face mask into the refrigerator to get it cold, [Sparks and Code] wanted to build a mask that he could circulate chilled water through. With a large enough ice-filled reservoir, he figured the mask should be able to stay at a soothing temperature for hours, reducing the need for trips to the fridge.
[Sparks and Code] started out by using photogrammetry to get a 3D model of his wife’s face. Lack of a compatible computer and CUDA-enabled GPU meant using Google Cloud to do the heavy lifting. When they started making the face mask, things got complicated. And then came the unnecessary electronics. Then the overly complicated and completely unnecessary instrumentation. The… genetic algorithms? Yes. Those too.
We won’t spoil the ending — but suffice it to say, [Sparks and Code] learned a cold, hard lesson: simpler is better! Then again, sometimes being over-complicated is kind of the point such as in this way-too-complex gumball machine.
Why did you not consider Peltier and then more compact and water would not be needed?
Actual migraines are different from “really bad headaches”, and have extra effects such as the visual aurora.
Migraines are often caused by a chemical sensitivity, but the time between exposure and the migraine can be fairly long – sometimes several days – which makes determining the exact chemical difficult.
If you suffer from migraines, try going on a camping trip for several days and reduce your exposure to chemicals: don’t wear makeup or use antiperspirant, eat simple foods, wear natural fabric clothes, avoid environmental allergens, and so on.
If your migraines seem to get better while camping, you can then determine the triggers, and switch brands or otherwise eliminate them.
Also: there are lists of chemicals that typically cause migraines that you can find online, you can try eliminating them to see if that helps.
My migraines come 3 days after eating Chocolate, the timing is so exact I can just about set my watch to it. Eliminating chocolate from my diet keeps me free from the migraines.
Not everyone experiences any aurora when having migraines. Many people do, yes, but not everyone — including myself.
