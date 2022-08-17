An increasing phenomenon over the years since mobile phones morphed from simply telephones into general purpose pocket computers has been that of the dead device taking with it some treasured digital resource. In most cases this means the device has died, but doesn’t necessarily mean that that the data has completely gone. Inside the device will be an eMMC flash chip, and if that can be read then the data is safe. This applies to some single board computers too, and thus [Jeffmakes]’ adventures in recovering an eMMC from a dead Raspberry Pi CM4 are particularly interesting.
The whole thing relies on the eMMC presenting the same interface as an SD card, so while it comes in a multi-pin BGA package it can be addressed with surprisingly few wires. Using the PCB from another dead CM4 he traced the relevant connections from eMMC to SoC pads, and was thus able with some very fine soldering to construct an interface for an SD card reader. The disk could then be imaged in its entirety.
This work will be of huge use to experimenters who’ve fried their Compute Modules, but of course the information it contains will also be of use to retrieve those photos from the phone that fell in the bath. It’s not the first time we’ve taken a look at someone’s efforts in this area.
3 thoughts on “An EMMC Gives Up Its Secrets”
Having been in the audio business for a while I have a old bulk demagnitizer sitting around somewhere. Would passing it over the eMMC a couple of time erase, or at least mess up any data in it. Presumably it would not be useable again?
I didn’t understand the question very well, but if your objective is to destroy the information a microwave oven is more effective.
From my understanding a demagnetizer wouldn’t have any significant effect on flash memory like an EMMC. The magnetic field required to “erase” the data stored would likely have adverse side effects to your health. But don’t quote me on that.
