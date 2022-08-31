We Can’t Switch To Electric Cars Until We Get More Copper

Reducing emissions from human activity requires a great deal of effort in many different sectors. When it comes to land transport, the idea is generally to eliminate vehicles powered by combustion engines and replace them with electric vehicles instead. At a glance, the job is simple enough. We know how to build EVs, and the technology is getting to the point where they’re capable of replacing traditional vehicles in many applications.
Of course, the reality is not so simple. To understand the problem of converting transportation to electric drive en masse, you have to take a look at the big numbers. Focus in on the metrics of copper, and you’ll find the story is a concerning one.
Raw Materials Are Key
Switching over to EVs isn’t just as simple as drawing up the blueprints for new models and churning them out. Unfortunately, the world’s industrial infrastructure has been built up and honed over the last century or so to build enough cars, trucks, and buses to suit the world’s demands, give or take some wobbles with supply chains in the last few years. There are sprawling factories located all over the world, dedicated solely to the tasks of churning out engines, fuel systems, and chassis for these vehicles, numbering in the millions each year.
As of yet, there aren’t enough factories to churn out motors, battery packs, and ancilliary hardware to replace all those combustion drivetrains. That’s assuming that the world’s existing body plants could build enough EV-ready chassis in the first place. Worsening the problem, we simply aren’t digging up enough raw materials to feed these non-existent factories in the first place.
Foremost amongst the materials that we lack is copper. As an excellent conductor, it’s a fundamental ingredient in everything electrical and electronic. When it comes to electric vehicles, where efficiency is paramount, it’s often not practical to replace it with other conductors like aluminium, either.
In fact, a modern EV requires approximately twice as much copper as a traditional combustion-engined vehicle. Thus, if we want to eventually have the entire car industry only building electric vehicles, that’s going to up the car industry’s copper demands by 150%.
It’s not just EVs that are increasing the demand for copper, either. EV chargers also require plenty of copper, too. Add in the demands from the renewable energy sector, for things like solar panels and wind turbines to run those chargers, and the figure gets ever larger.
Analytics firm S&P Global pegs worldwide copper demand to double by 2035. The increase will continue towards 2050, with projections suggesting a world demand of 53 million metric tons . The company’s report bases these figures on the amount of copper required for countries to achieve existing net-zero emissions targets. At best, the company predicts minor deficits in copper supplies in coming decades, assuming mining operations ramp up their efforts and recycling is pursued in earnest.
According to the US Geological Survey, the total amount of discovered copper on Earth is in the realm of 2.8 billion metric tons. Estimates suggest there’s another 3.5 billion metric tons of copper out there somewhere still waiting for us to find it. That’s plenty to serve us well into the future, but first it needs to be dug out of the ground and processed into usable material.
Currently, the world’s biggest producer of copper is Chile, putting out 5.7 million tons in 2020, with that number largely remaining stable over the last few years of reporting. The country hosts most of the largest copper mines in the world. Peru and China come in second and third place, producing 2.2 million tons and 1.7 million tons respectively. With 40% of copper output coming from Chile and Peru alone, sources of copper are relatively highly concentrated compared to other materials on the market.
In order to bump up production, new mines will have to be established and existing ones expanded. Of course, for mining companies to act, first these other sources of copper must look profitable on paper. As it stands, discoveries of new deposits have been few and far between, of late, and they’ve been of lower grades that are less attractive to mine, financially speaking. As per the way the world commodities market tends to work, we will likely see copper prices spike as shortages bite, before miners rush in to develop new copper deposits that are now profitable to work with.
As it stands, legislation has passed in several jurisdictions to ban combustion-engined vehicles and force a switch to EVs. Similarly, there’s huge pent-up demand for new renewable energy projects, particularly after this year’s spikes in fossil fuel prices amidst disrupted supplies. Copper demand isn’t going anywhere, so sooner or later, the world will have to get digging, and fast. If I owned a mining company, I’d want to get a head start.
13 thoughts on “We Can’t Switch To Electric Cars Until We Get More Copper”
So if we run out, use aluminum instead and accept lower efficiency. If we ever run out of aluminum we have bigger problems.
Have you tried to buy aluminium lately? You may be in for a shock. Russia holds the keys to that!
Temporary geopolitical events aside, there is plenty of aluminum on earth.
Very true! Nevada has a lot of Copper, but with the switch to EV they seem very slow digging it out of the ground. You’d think they’d look in their own back yard first.
There are numerous problems with EV:
– Not enough on demand power generation to support everyone having an electric car. CA regularly schedules rolling blackouts during the summer, and have for almost a decade, because they don’t have enough power. That is without 100% EVs.
– Charging Infrastructure still needs work.
– EV range is not such that it is feasible for trucks/cargo transport.
Even if all of this is solved, it will do next to nothing for pollution when China is pumping out tons, and container and other sea going vessels dump tons of pollutants.
The folks clamoring to get rid of ICE cars are either virtue signaling or clueless.
So… Don’t try to do anything better because someone’s always worse?
How about tackle a pollution problem that would actually make a difference. Screaming into a void does nothing.
So because California has underinvested in energy production the rest of the world shouldn’t bother with BEVs?
So because China produces pollution, the rest of the world shouldn’t bother trying to clean theirs up until China sorts itself out?
So because some forms of transport aren’t suitable for BEVs, we shouldn’t bother to look at it for other forms of transport?
So because we need to invest in charging infrastructure, we should just give up and stick with ICEs?
Have you ever heard of the expression “Perfection is the enemy of progress”?
There isn’t one single, magic bullet, solution to our environmental issues. Let’s try to chip away at them all at once rather than perfecting one issue before moving onto the next.
No. 100% of the time, you’ll do better to make what you have more efficient than building something new. True of power plants (ignoring nuclear), true of cars. Trying to completely replace the world’s already-overproduced automobile market going back decades with completely new and untested technology is a fool’s errand. Forgive my anger.
Or we could stop replacing cars so frequently, and accept that they’re a long-term investment to be cared for, not a status accessory to be replaced as often as possible for the greatest and latest.
Good point, along with simply driving less. I am still doing fine driving 20 year old vehicles.
Also, look at lithium as well as copper. If anything, lithium is a more exotic element on good old planet earth.
And currently mined in the Andes and China.
Somehow, I don’t think electric cars are very important to this discussion
