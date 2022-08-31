When interfacing with the real world, there are all kinds of sensors available which will readily communicate with your microcontroller of choice. Moisture, pH, humidity, temperature, location, light, and essentially every other physical phenomenon are readily measured with a matching sensor. But if you don’t have the exact sensor you need, it’s sometimes possible to use one sensor as a proxy for another.
[Brian Wyld] needed a way to monitor the level of a remote body of water but couldn’t use a pressure or surface-level sensor, so he used a sensor typically intended for geolocation instead. This particular unit, an STM-type device with a built-in accelerometer, is attached to a rotating arm with a float at one end. As the arm pivots, the microcontroller reports its position and some software converts the change in position to a water level. It’s also paired with a LoRa radio, allowing it to operate off-grid.
Whether there is a design requirement to use an esoteric sensor to measure something more common, or a personal hardware limitation brought about by a shallow parts drawer, there’s often a workaround like this one that can accomplish the job. Whatever the situation, we do appreciate hacking sensors into other types of sensors just as much as anything else.
9 thoughts on “Water Level Sensor Does Not Use Water Level Sensor”
Sorry to nitpick, but it’s wrong to write that it senses position: it senses *orientation*, and that makes a lot more sense: The project uses an *accelerometer*.
It’s not the change in position (you can of course integrate acceleration twice to get position, but you’ll be integrating the errors!), but the change of angle of the arm that’s being sensed. And that’s an immediate reading from the accelerometer, which senses in which direction relative to the sensor gravity pulls.
Drift. . all such sensors have drift. It will work for the first moments, but accumulating errors will defeat this project. A good old quality potentiometer would do a far better job !
Drift is not a problem when using accelerometers to determine angle, no integration is required. When using gyro’s it would be a problem. Then integration is required to get the actual angle.
i have no idea how stable a mems accelerometer is so i can’t comment on the first part of your comment. but if we’re nitpicking based on anticipated failure modes, i’ve got news for you about potentiometers, especially in outdoor installations :)
this armchair engineer votes for optical encoder
Drift can be countered by self-calibration. If the level is guaranteed to periodically go to zero or maximum, you can put an end sensing switch to detect that condition and recalibrate the accelerometer appropriately.
@Ono said: “Drift… all such sensors have drift.”
Yes, but there are relatively simple ways to (for practical purposes when properly applied) zero-out the “drift”.[1][2]
1. Kalman Filter
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalman_filter
2. Cascaded Integrator–Comb (CIC) Filter
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cascaded_integrator%E2%80%93comb_filter
If the goal is how far the float has lifted wouldn’t some sort of potentiometer (digital or otherwise) at the pivot point be a bit more of a direct solution than an accelerometer?
Perhaps more direct in an intuitive sense, but it’s a moving part that needs to be protected from the elements. It would be no more effective of a solution but more prone to failure.
This is clever!
A common way to measure levels in tanks is ultrasound.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)