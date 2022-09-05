Hydrogen fuel is promising, and while there’s plenty of hydrogen in the air and water, the problem is extracting it. Researchers have developed a way to use aluminum nanoparticles to rip hydrogen out of water with no additional energy input. It does, however, require gallium to enable the reaction. The reaction isn’t unknown (see the video below), but the new research has some interesting twists.
Aluminum, of course, is cheap and plentiful. Gallium, not so much, but the process allows recovery and reuse of the gallium, so that makes it more cost-effective. There is a patent pending for the process and — of course — the real trick is making the aluminum nanoparticles. But if you have that, this is a simple way to extract hydrogen from water with no extra energy and at room temperature. Since the reaction of creating aluminum oxide and releasing hydrogen with gallium is pretty well-known, it appears the real research here is determining the optimal properties of the aluminum and the ratio of aluminum to gallium.
While gallium isn’t a common item around the typical hacker’s workshop — unless you count the stuff bound up in semiconductors — it isn’t that expensive and it is relatively easy to handle. Hydrogen, though, not so much — so if you do decide to use this method to produce hydrogen, be careful!
We’ve seen gallium robots and even an antenna. So if you do get some of the liquid metal, there are plenty of experiments to try.
8 thoughts on “Nanoparticles Rip Hydrogen From Water”
“There is a patent pending for the process and — of course — the real trick is making the aluminum nanoparticles. But if you have that, this is a simple way to”
No, the process shown here *creates* the aluminum nanoparticles. They literally used off-the-shelf aluminum foil. From the supermarket.
How energy intensive is converting the aluminium oxide back to aluminium metal, what process is most efficient? If it is electrolysis and heating, wouldn’t it be more energy efficient just to split the water in the first place.
Don’t get me wrong, it sounds interesting – but I am just not clear on how well it would work as a system for generating fuel.
This. As you point out, reducing aluminum oxide into aluminum metal costs a lot of energy.
I reached the same conclusion than you.
The energy input happens when you refine the aluminum. From TFA linked through TFA, (https://news.ucsc.edu/2022/02/hydrogen-production.html) they’re getting 90% of potential hydrogen for the mass of aluminum. Aluminum refining isn’t terribly energy efficient, but I wasn’t able to quickly find an estimate of efficiency.
Where this has potential is as an energy store. You can possibly use this to “transport hydrogen” virtually by making it easy to generate from water on site.
IE: hydrogen refuelling station could be set up similar to a gas station, with deliveries of this composite, and a pipeline for water. If recovery of gallium is easy enough the deliveries could be only aluminum.
+1
When I saw this article, first question was “does it also produce oxygen?”, and they seemed to avoid addressing that aspect.
Because hey, if you just want to get the hydrogen out of the water, all you need is a supply of elemental sodium.
Getting hydrogen by turning aluminum into aluminum oxide is the wrong direction. Might as well take all the electricity used to obtain that aluminum directly into the water and electrolyse it the old fashioned way
But there are tons of aluminum that already exists so that energy is already spent.
I recall BMW making a hydrogen car a couple of decades ago that used aluminium reacting with water to liberate hydrogen. The ‘cost’ of the input of course is creating pure aluminium in the first place, nanoparticle or otherwise.
