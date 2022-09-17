When the power goes out, it goes without saying that all the lights and sockets in a house stop working. Savvy rural homeowners stock up with candles, batteries, LED lights, and inverters. More foolhardy folks simply hook up their home electrical system to a generator using a mains lead with a plug on one end between the generator and a wall socket. This should be so obviously dangerous as to be unnecessary, but it’s become widespread enough that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning about the practice. In particular, they’re concerned that there’s not even a need to wire up a lead, as they’re readily available on Amazon.
The dangers they cite include electrocution, fire hazard from circumventing the house electrical protection measures, and even carbon monoxide poisoning because the leads are so short that the generator has to be next to the socket. Hackaday readers won’t need telling about these hazards, even if in a very few and very special cases we’ve seen people from our community doing it. Perhaps there’s a flaw in the way we wire our homes, and we should provide a means to decouple our low-power circuits when there’s a power cut.
It’s likely that over the coming decades the growth of in-home battery storage units following the likes of the Tesla Powerwall will make our homes more resilient to power cuts, and anyone tempted to use a plug-to-plug lead will instead not notice as their house switches to stored or solar power. Meanwhile, some of us have our own ways of dealing with power outages.
Plug image: Evan-Amos, Public domain.
5 thoughts on “The CPSC Says Plug To Socket, Not Plug To Plug, Please”
I saw it was written by [Jenny List] (a Brit) but the title listed a USA acronym, and therefore I was briefly confused.
Those little cords are also called “suicide plugs”.
Yes, PLEASE either feed the generator directly into the appliance, or have a Transfer Switch installed ahead of time if you intend to use a generator for power outage backup.
(Currently (no pun intended) we have been waiting months for a certified electrician to stop by to give us an estimate on having a Transfer Switch installed -contractors are very busy here.)
Or, you can feed your house with an interlock kit and a male receptacle. No electrocution risk
It is relatively easy to buy or make a lockout tab of metal, it blocks the “backfeed” circuit until you shut off the main breaker, lift the tab, then you can switch on the backfeed. Fairly safe that way.
But of course put in a proper generator plug at that point too.
Might be a cheap way to get two molded plugs for use in projects though. Just cut the cable in the middle.
