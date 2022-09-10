Who Is Responsible For Your Safety?

We recently posted a video where some ingenious metal-shop hackers made a simple jig to create zig-zag oil grooves on the inside of a cylinder, and the comment section went wild. What ensued was a flood of complaints that the video displayed unsafe shop practices, from lack of safety glasses to wearing flip-flops while operating a lathe.
Where the comments went off the rails were people asking Hackaday to remove our discussion of the video, because the commenters thought that we were somehow implicitly encouraging open-toed footwear in the presence of machine tools. We certainly weren’t! We wanted you all to see the clever machining hack, and be inspired to build your own. We figure that you’ve got the safety angle covered.
Now don’t get me wrong – there were safety choices made in the video that I would not personally make. But it also wasn’t my shop and I wasn’t operating the machines. And you know who is ultimately responsible for the safety in my basement shop? Me! And guess who is responsible for safety in your shop.
But of course, none of us know everything about every possible hazard. (Heck, I wrote just that a few weeks ago!) So while we’re sympathetic with the “that’s not safe!” crew, we’re not going to censor inspiring hacks just because something done along the way wasn’t done in the way we would do it. Instead, it’s our job, in the comment section as in Real Life™, to help each other out and share our good safety tips when we can.
You’ll see some crazy stuff in videos, and none of it is to be repeated without thinking. And if you do see something dodgy, by all means point it out, and mention how you would do it better. Turn the negative example around for good, rather than calling for its removal. Use the opportunity to help, rather than hide.
But also remember that when the chips are flying toward your personal eyeballs, it’s up to you to have glasses on. We all do potentially hazardous things all the time, and it’s best to be thinking about the risks and their mitigation. So stay safe out there. Keep on learning and keep on hacking!
42 thoughts on “Who Is Responsible For Your Safety?”
It seems to me that the bubblewrapped youth of today clearly has little understanding for the importance of allowing Darwin to weed out the weak individuals from the gene pool. And perhaps some people are so used to being told what to think and do, that they naturally start doing it themselves.
Yes, humans should be smart enough to know not to drink bleach or eat tide pods, but hey, if that’s your thing by all means have at it. More clean water for the rest of us!
Pointing out what is unsafe and how it should be done is a good idea.
Pointing out what is bad practice and how it should be done is a good idea.
Pointing out what is a stupid methode and how it should be done is a good idea.
Eh, people go overboard with safety these days. Would I do the things listed above in a shop? Probably not.
But I know I would get blasted for not wearing a helmet while I leisurely ride a bike too.
This reminds me of all the fractal burning videos that YouTube and other social media platforms have been removing. It’s better to show unsafe practices and allow a conversation (like in the comments section) about how and why it is unsafe than to censor unsafe practices and let some kid generate an idea on their own.
Perhaps leave the video up with graphic results attached.
That assumes that there will be a conversation, though. Here in the Hackaday comments, there’s enough metal workers and shop nerds to know that hot chips + eyeballs = pain. On Youtube, if a channel that normally makes fancy things by glueing glitter to cardboard boxes all of a sudden decides to go into fractal burning… not so much.
I fully support this author. I am responsible for my own safety. If I don’t like your attitude to safety, I am going to move away from you. In the workplace, I may report you if your attitude puts me at risk.
Having said that, sometimes the right thing has unforeseen benefits. I was wearing a full face shield while using a wire brush on an angle grinder because I don’t like having bits of wire stuck in my face. I have never figured out what the brush caught on – I was removing loose rust from a flat piece of steel. I have a badly scuffed face shield and a pull over sweater with the belly ripped up. (the sweater stalled the angle grinder) If I had been using just a pair of goggles, I figured I would have jumped when the brush hit my nose and lip. I was 6 feet up an 8 foot step ladder. Without the face shield, I would have been on the ground with bad injuries and the grinder doing its own thing somewhere.
Agreed, as far as videos simply documenting a technique. But it’s unethical when ignorant youtubers present unsafe stuff as “hacks” (e.g. DiResta) or goof off in a shop doing dangerous stuff to be funny in a show aimed at kids (e.g. DiResta, again).
Sometimes seeing someone making a poor choice teaches more than a dozen people whining about it.
One can always share safety tips or point out what should be done to make something more safe. The wise will listen and take heed, others will not. Removing unsafe items would leave out huge swathes if technology as many are inherrantly “unsafe” (moving heavy things, chainsaws, any rotating or reciprocating machinery, vehicles of any kind, anything with a sharp edge, hammers, mains voltage, DC voltage, high voltage, chemicals, the list is endless). Rather than ban/remove articles containing unsafe practices so no one will ever see what is wrong with this idea or that idea, point out the potential problem and offer solutions. Even though a large numer of people won’t listen, but you tried and some WILL listen
All that because they forgot their safety tie…
Many moons ago, I worked in the oil industry before the days of ‘elf and safety. It was relatively safe for two reasons;
The first was that you knew that whilst we notionally had a “safety officer”, he was one of the team and not specially trained so it was down to everyone taking care of themselves and watching out for each other because you hoped that your crew mate would reciprocate by looking out for you too, and,
The second was that for the most part, it was a genuinely “no blame” environment which meant that if something went wrong, or could, someone said something about it and we did something about it. No-one pointed an accusing finger, and no-one felt the need to avoid saying “yup, could’ve done that better / more safely”.
The only people who got bawled out were new hires, and then only until they started to seem safe which they did remarkably quickly. There was something about the way that we worked which seemed to be very quick to pick up and people did.
We had accidents, people did hurt themselves occasionally, but for the most part common sense and taking responsibility for yourself worked remarkably well especially when you consider that in one environment we routinely handled and used dynamite in an inherently life threatening environment and in the other, we were at sea often in the sort of conditions that people consider too dangerous to work in around cables under tension, compressed air at 2000psi + and on a vessel that routinely rolled +/-20 degrees.
Therein lies the problem – armchair experts who refuse to think and take risks in life. It’s always easier to sit in your chair at home, surfing HaD, being critical about what others do, and never actually trying and doing things yourself. Imagine if the Wright brothers were so concerned about safety – would they have ever flown? Certainly this modern tribe of overly-cautious safety-mongers wouldn’t have even gotten to the design stage because they’d be too scared their pencil tip would break and go into their eye.
Safety third.
Safety is never first, because if it were, nothing would ever get done. Safety should always be in the top 5, arguably in the top 3. But it is never really first.
I imagine it’s first for those working in a nitroglycerin factory. Because forgetting first can mean it’s also the last.
“We all do potentially hazardous things all the time, and it’s best to be thinking about the risks and their mitigation.”
If it bothers the editors then a ” don’t do this” should be sufficient as the opening line. Where the staff went wrong was not saying this is dumb but here is why we think it’s worth watching until the comments. YMMV
We live in a complex and dangerous world. You can find something unsafe about everything we do. I am sure that an expert could write a multipage safety document about something as simple as frying up some eggs for breakfast. Did you check for gas leaks? Wearing goggles and protective gear for splatter? ,,, Look at building codes, government product requirements, EU standards and you see many examples of how out of control things can get when you try to define EVERYTHING that can possibly happen. Safety has to be based on common sense, experience, education and personal responsibility. Sites like this provide useful info on what can be done and can provide only limited guidance on safety, Requiring them to be the safety police would shut this information flow down and we would all lose.
@Eliott I’m all for keeping that kind of content on HaD, and most of us are able to keep ourselves safe. But I do think it’s worth calling out the poor safety practices for those who may be HaD veterans but have never used a (lathe/welder/soldering iron…), or worked with (cars/compressed gas/mains voltage/kilovolts/molten metal/…). You can go into a shop or online and buy any number of tools, thinking you know what you’re doing because you’ve seen videos of people using those tools.
Most of us are very familiar with the tools we do know and use, but may not understand the safety issues in another discipline. And there’s a fair number of kids on here too.
So keep the content, but I think it’s wise to briefly flag where the safety is poor.
And if the comments bring up specific safety concerns, with remediation, Elliot, make an [Ed. Note] in the article for those that don’t read the comments. (Yeah, I know it will be more work for you, but that’s the price you pay for not giving me editting powers! B^) )
I often wear sandals when welding. I often regret it. But I make the call and don’t need mama to tell me to come in out of the rain.
Working in the construction industry for years and still have all my digits ans no major injuries and none of thanks to any sort of safety rule. I am safe and in one piece because I chose to be safe and use my head. Safety is nobody’s responsibility but you own period. The construction industry has gone so safety overboard that it is actually making things more unsafe. It is all about liability and making sure you employer has their butts covered. Recently had our safety coordinator hand out paperwork for us to sign saying we were competent in electrical work and such. I asked what made me confident and what training showed I was such. Her straight up answer was my years of experience, well I explained I had been cutting my grass for years but by no means was a landscaper. Of course this got me a dirty look especially when I refused to sign because it was not about my safety but covering their butts instead. The real problem is the legal system and fact nobody wants to be hel responsible for their own safety and mistakes, it is always someone else’s fault.
In most cases people who are overly cautious are limp-wristed, weak, mommy-coddled individuals. I say most because there are high-risk things like nuclear pursuits, munitions production, and the like where you must take every precaution available – but when it comes to drill presses, lathes, and machinery in general – nothing would ever get done if safety was paramount. In that case, there is no substitute for plain old thinking ability.
You often hear people asking: what is the meaning of life?
In the 21st century, it’s about jumping on any opportunity to demonstrate that you are better than others. Hence the rampant, trigger happy PC militia combing social media and making sure people get sh*at all over their face and, ideally, sacked from their job if they say something that can be extrapolated in a bad light.
Ah yes, we are living the golden age of social life… or so they say.
Part of the trouble is that some people have never really thought about risk. Some people believe it is possible to live a risk free life, which is of course absurd, but it is a common delusion.
The people who really understand risk are those who recognize it and try to manage it. I say this as a person who is an old school rock climber and who makes a hobby of exploring old mines. To do either of these things without a lot of attention would be crazy.
Power tools always get my attention. I fear and loathe my tablesaw and consider that using it is one of the most high risk things I do. In truth driving in traffic is probably the most high risk thing most people do, but we are by and large desensitized to the risk involved.
Thanks for your stance, for keeping your post UP, and for not bowing down to lowest common denominator of user complaints.
This is the internet, a place where stupid people are going to do stupid shit and there is no stopping them. It doesn’t matter how many times you say use at your own risk, there will always be someone who will eat tide pods, put fire crackers up their butt, or jump into a literal lion’s den.
(I’m not trying to say the video in question was anywhere close to the above… just trying to make a point)
