Arduino IDE 2.0 Is Here

Arduino have released the latest version of their Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Version 2.0 and it is a big step up from the previous release, boasting plenty of new features to help you to develop your code more easily.
As the de-facto way for beginners to get into programming hardware, more experienced users have sometimes complained about what they see as the over-simplistic IDE — even lacking relatively basic features such as autocomplete. The new version provides this, and much more besides.
The press-release from Arduino offers a few clues to the main features, but the real detail is tucked away in a range of new tutorials, designed to get you up to speed with the new look.
The main screen is organised differently, to show off the new capabilities and to make development faster and easier. The new “Remote Sketchbook” has been integrated closely with the Arduino Cloud, to allow for easy switching between computers during development. V2.0 will pick up any Cloud sketches automatically, while computers using the previous versions of the IDE can still access the sketches via the Web Editor as before.
The Serial Plotter can now be used at the same time as the text Serial Monitor, rather than having to choose one or the other. In addition, there is a host of new Debug functionality for those devices that support it. This works with the usual In-Circuit Emulators (such as the Atmel ICE), but also natively with newer Arduino boards like the Arduino Zero without any additional hardware. The debugger gives you access to powerful features like Breakpoints, Step-Into and Step-Over to really understand what your code is doing.
Installation is straightforward, and will automatically pull in any libraries and sketches that you created in previous versions of the Arduino software to ease the transition.
There’s a lot to like in the new IDE, but we expect it will take a little while to discover and use all the new features effectively. Some of them are carry-overs from the “Arduino Pro IDE” that we covered a few years ago, but it’s great to see the software evolve and improve over time.
Have you tried new new IDE yet? What are your thoughts on how it compares to the older version, or other development environments? Let us know in the comments.
Thanks to [cardboardBaron] for the tip.
24 thoughts on “Arduino IDE 2.0 Is Here”
Tried it – terribly laggy! – like 0.5-1min just to switch between tabs in a sketch. Menus take forever to open Arduino 1.x IDE works just fine. I7 9600, 32GB, etc not a PC spec issue.
missing the edit button… I7 8700 sorry
Java? ‘ nuff said.
Electron framework, even worse.
So after IDE 1.0 (2011-11-30) we got the PRO IDE (start at 2019-10-25 and reached 0.1.4 at 2021-02-10) and now (2022-09-14) we have a 2.0.0. Congratulations. Let us all celebrate the stamina of Banzi, Cuartielles, Igoe, Martino and Mellis.
The outstanding feature of IDE 1.x is the not so really promoted “portable” feature: it can create a self containing folder with everything you need. Put it on an USB-Stick and you are ready to use it anywhere you want. This is the spirit needed for maker spaces, classrooms, garage tinkerers, cabin hackers and in-me-shed-builders[1].
That feature got lost in 2.x. Developers saw no need for it[2]. Reflects the state of the project over the years: always bypassing the mainstream.
[1]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ThOOrac-KQ
[2]: https://github.com/arduino/arduino-ide/issues?q=+portable+mode
Jan, the IDE is an open source project so anyone can contribute! Its development velocity depends on how many people help with development.
Hopefully someone from the community will start working on the feature request you linked and submit a pull request. :)
Just VS Code with Plugin instead of this crap
I don’t get why VSCode is so popular. It’s UI is so busy! It’s like Emacs if every feature and plugin in Emacs had to have a visual presence on the screen at all times. One practically has to take over an old drive-in movie screen just to have any room left for a code area after all the UI!
Same, also options are mostly set in a config file instead of an UI. Also the Electron framework messes up the font rendering. Their font smoothing is inferior to the one built into Windows, and the menu’s aren’t native but follow some custom style.
I wish the font rendering of Firefox was used, it is much nicer, and looks native.
I’m also not a fan of being nagged to install 20 different plugins every 3 clicks. Particularly since a lot of the plugins they recommend are proprietary. But I know a lot of people who love it so to each their own.
Where is the file explorer? Where is the git integration? Where is the basic features that code editors like VS Code and Sublime Text have? They should drop this whole notion of attempting to make their own IDE and instead focus on making official plugins for already existing IDEs.
That strategy comes with a high probability of scaring off the very beginners Arduino was created for in the first place.
I think having both a plugin and their “simple” IDE is a better strategy while making sure the projects are compatible and moving back and forth between them is as easy as possible. Imagine if by default both saved projects in the same place and installing a library in the IDE made it also available on VSCode and vice versa…
That’s not to say there weren’t plenty of low hanging improvements that the old IDE was really crying out for. I haven’t tried v2 yet so no opinion there…
Tried it, it’s a pile of garbage. As is anything built on Electron. Horribly slow and inefficient, more difficult to configure, the only real improvement (as far as I’m concerned) is in the looks.
Could someone please explain to me why, WHY, even HOW, any IDE could consume almost 2 GIGABYTES of ram while editing an arduino sketch with five (fairly short) files?! Insanity!
And I thought the Java based IDE was bad…
“Tried it, it’s a pile of garbage. As is anything built on Electron.”
Huh. I haven’t noticed that. I used MS Teams all through the pandemic, it’s on Electron and it ran just fine.
“WHY, even HOW, any IDE could consume almost 2 GIGABYTES”
Great question! That shouldn’t be.
My main desktop has 24GB of RAM.
Unless I checked would I notice that something is consuming 2GB?
It’s 2022. What are you using? A Retro PC?
I’m not sure I like the idea of ignoring super-inefficient software just because hardware is plentiful. But… write once-run everywhere IS pretty awesome.
So – _your_ hardware is beefy, but when you think about emerging markets, schools and people that just don’t have super rigs, having efficient software is still relevant.
I do use second-hand computers with low specs. “retro pc”, hardly. But for this task, I should be able to. A couple KB of source, maybe a couple MB of image buffer to render the text into if it renders the whole file at once, I’ll be generous and allow a couple more MB for UI and behind-the-scenes stuff… 32MB should be all that is needed for a simple IDE like Arduino.
Does anybody even comprehend how big a megabyte really is, let alone a gigabyte? The inefficiency is mind blowing.
Looks particularly bad if you remember equivalently featured IDEs like Delphi running on a 486 with 16MB of RAM.
Schools are gonna be trying to run it on netbook atom type things.
“Because faster hardware exists” is not an excuse to make anything that does simple tasks dog slow and bloaty.
“My main desktop has 24GB of RAM.
Unless I checked would I notice that something is consuming 2GB?
It’s 2022. What are you using? A Retro PC?”
Oh please, what kind of argument is that? If every little tool uses so much RAM you will quickly
run out of it.
Having that much RAM is to enable use of virtual machines, and maybe power user applications, like large media file processing, data analysis, machine learning.
Definitely not to waste it on small tools, so you can’t do any of the above. Seems web developers and app developers forgot there is multitasking!
Not to mention with browsers they eat that memory up in no time, once you have a few tabs open.
Why so late to the game with this article? The IDE released two weeks ago with lots of press coverage.
So that maybe we’ll get comments from people who’ve actually tried it.
It seems nicer in many ways, though I couldn’t figure out how to select an external programmer (USBasp, ArduinoISP, etc.)
Depending on the platform/board selected you’ll be able to select the available programmers provided by the implementer.
On that end the experience is aligned to IDE 1.
If you can’t see the “Programmer” menu item populated after selecting a board please report it in the Forum or on GitHub 🙏🏼
The betas were really underwhelming, and I’ll personally be skipping this. The interface lag was very bad, and while the previous interface was clunky old java, at this point it’s effectively lightweight compared to this electron-based mess. The day they take the 1.x versions away for good is the day I’m going in 100% on plain AVR C and vim, more than I already have.
There was a clone of 1.x that used GTK, and I think was written in C/c++. Might be time to resurrect it.
