The Arduino IDE Finally Grows Up

While the Arduino has a very vocal fan club, there are always a few people less than thrilled with the ubiquitous ecosystem. While fans may just dismiss it as sour grapes, there are a few legitimate complaints you can fairly level at the stock setup. To address at least some of those concerns, Arduino is rolling out the Arduino Pro IDE and while it doesn’t completely address every shortcoming, it is worth a look and may grow to quiet down some of the other criticisms, given time.
For the record, we think the most meaningful critiques fall into three categories: 1) the primitive development environment, 2) the convoluted build system, and 3) the lack of debugging. Of course, there are third party answers for all of these problems, but now the Pro IDE at least answers the first one. As far as we can tell, the IDE hides the build process just like the original IDE. Debugging, though, will have to wait for a later build.
We were happy to see a few things with the new IDE. There’s some autocompletion support, Git is integrated, and there’s still our old friend the serial monitor. The system still uses the Arduino CLI, so that means there isn’t much danger of the development getting out of sync. The actual editor is Eclipse Theia. People typically either love Eclipse or hate it, however, it is at least a credible editor. However, Theia uses Electron which makes many people unhappy because Electron applications typically eat a lot of resources. We’ll have to see how taxing using the new Pro IDE is on typical systems with normal workloads.
On the future feature list is our number one pick: debugging. They are also promising support for new languages, third party plugins, and synchronization with the Web-based editor. All good features.
This is just an alpha preview release, but it is a great start. Our only question is will existing users really care? Most people already write code in another editor. Many use an external build system like PlatformIO. Eclipse already has a plug in for Arduino that supports debugging with the right hardware. So while new users may appreciate the features, advanced users may be wondering why this is so late to the party.
13 thoughts on “The Arduino IDE Finally Grows Up”
If it still hides compiler warnings by default, then it’s still the spawn of Satan.
Why not make a web app?
Electron is nice, but this is just javascript and HTML being used to draw ***desktop*** widgets.
I have investigated if p5js could not be used instead:
https://editor.p5js.org/
BTW congrats for arduino in cli mode, I used it at Fosdem last year to demo CI/CD for arduino and esp8266 boards:
https://archive.fosdem.org/2019/schedule/event/hw_gitlab_ci_arduino/
Web apps don’t have access to the same system resources. Unless you host it locally, but then you might as well pack it all into chrome.
Although it would be cool to log into a pi and remotely program an Arduino.
There actually is a webapp. And oddly enough I have often had higher success with the web app when using outdated libraries. It uses some sort of USB bridge application that runs in the background, that works very well especially on windows,
Just goes to show how Arduino has no clue what people want. Visual Studio Code would have been a far better choice over Eclipse which has a heavy footprint. As for debugging, i honestly have no idea why so many people feel they need it. I have been programming embedded micros for 30 years now. I never once needed a debugger. printf properly placed here and there is all that was ever needed. Maybe the people who feel they must have a debugger should focus on writing better code.
Debugging is very helpful when you have complex algorithms. Any network protocol, encryption, string handling, etc can benefit from it. When you’re parsing a string, using that to create a request, and then parsing the response, you have so many places that can go wrong.
Printf debugging is an art, and it takes time to put them in and take them out, and to decide where they are needed.
I think Eclipse Theia may be better than normal Eclipse. Haven’t tried it, but I have a hard time imagining it being worse than Eclipse.
You’re saying Arduino, who have published software used by millions, and who’ve sold many millions of products, has no idea what people want.
I think I’ll stay with VS Code and the great Arduino extension
+10
Is love to see a debugger – yes I can get around it other ways but it would help.
Been able to decompile code that is already on a chip would be really neat.
But despite what might be considered shortcomings it enabled me to produce a number of micro based projects I would not otherwise have attempted . Thank you to all the folks that have enabled myself and lots of others to give it ago
> decompile code
There is a disassembler in the toolchain. So “avr-objdump” can go from your binary data in your chip (which you can dump with avrdude) to assembly.
Going back to C is a much tougher job. I don’t know of any tools that do this. There is just so much information lost after the optimizer did it’s job and you only look at the assembly output. I think for AVR is sort of doable, due to the limited instruction set and a bunch of other things. But still a lot of information will be lost, like function names, variable names. And a quick search shows no results.
ida pro is a tool specialized in handling “unknown” executable data:
https://www.hex-rays.com/products/ida/
But does not go back to C.
It’s… Not open source ?
Arduino’s announcement says “Before releasing the source code to move out of the alpha, we would greatly appreciate your feedback”. Sure sounds like it will be open source at some unspecified point in the future, but for now is only a public preview without source code.