When [Jak_o_Shadows] Siglent Oscilloscope died, he didn’t just mourn the loss, he saw an opportunity. See, he had a Raspberry Pi 400 already set aside for a cyberdeck build, and he just scored a novel case. Most of the insides of the old scope came out, but the screen and control knobs live on in the new build. An HDMI-to-LVDS adapter brought the screen back to life, and the control knobs are a work-in-progress. Added to the case are some fun goodies, like a LimeSDR, connected to the old scope inputs. A PL2303 is wired to the serial port, making that functional, too. It’s a very nice touch that the build retains the original scope’s functions this way.
There’s plenty of 3d-printed goodness, like some internal brackets to hold things in place. The real star of the show is a 3d-printed hinge, holding the scope and Pi 400 together and making the whole package portable. There’s a neat tip, too, in that the Pi 400 has a huge integrated heat sync under the keyboard. It’s just a sheet of metal, so you can drill and tap it as mounting points. Cool!
This is a nifty build, and certainly a worthy deck for jacking-in to whatever you’re working on. And re-purposing an oscilloscope is a nice aesthetic. If [Jak_o_Shadows] can just get the front array of buttons and knobs working with his STM32, this will be a killer deck, the envy of console cowboys everywhere.
8 thoughts on “2022 Cyberdeck Contest: The Oscilloscope Deck”
That is one slick build.
Nice. One of my concepts came out looking a lot like this… but it was based on a DollarTree “toolbox” and a keyboard that fits into the lid, and a 7″ eReader screen. Nothing got past concept as my last week of August until this week got evaporated into “random crap”. i.e. things I didn’t want to be doing. Anyway, anyone who wants a similar form factor should take a look at that toolbox, it’s possibility dense…. and a lot cheaper than pelican cases if you’re only gonna swiss cheese it anyway.
BTW the keyboard that “fit” the lid, though there are some adjustments to be made is the Targus AKB33USX Bluetooth tablet keyboard which has weights and dimensions given here https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/905296-REG/targus_akb33us_bluetooth_wireless_keyboard_for.html/specs
I have that, but also a physical clone of it, with no model or manufacturer markings that is USB wired, I was probably going to be using that, but if you wanna have it clip in so you can type untethered there’s the BT option as well. I dunno about paying retail on that though, looks a bit steep where I’m seeing it at $70, maybe find it at a thrift, eBay, surplus store, local amazon returns box sale dude etc.
Tool Box is “Tool Bench Hardware” “Tool Box” Distributed by GreenBrier.
> One day my oscilloscope died.
Hold on a minute. I have scopes that are older than me and work flawlessly. Is this a Siglent problem? Did the scope just die, or did you somehow kill it.
I’ve been thinking of buying a Siglent and now I have questions.
What was the problem? Did you try any troubleshooting? Have others had their Siglent scopes just die?
I think the cyberdeck is very creative, but please give us some background on the untimely death of the scope.
I’ve had a siglent for ~5 years and never had any problem. And I use it a lot. Never heard of any siglent-specific problem neither.
How do you even kill an o-scope? I’ve had my Tek TDS 1002 that I stole from my university 9… almost 10 years ago now and it still serves me well every day when working.
OK, this is nice, but I was _so_ hoping for a CRT vector display when I read the headline.
Honestly this isn’t very good. Just used a scope case as a bulky LCD. If it was me I would put the Pi inside and to keep it as a scope toss in a hantek USB scope or something similar to use with the Pi.
