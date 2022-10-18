Being a parent is hard work. You need to prepare your child to operate in the world. Reading, writing, arithmetic, and how to make good choices are just the beginning. They also ought to know regular expressions and Unix pipes. [Jackdoe] can help with that last one, thanks to their Unix pipe card game.
As an example, the task “print the most common line from a file” would require the answer:
cat 03.txt | sort | uniq -c | sort -n | tail -1
You can vary the rules to declare whoever has the smallest pipe or the largest pipe that accomplishes the task as the winner. We’d add a house rule that whoever has the fastest pipe ought to get something. We don’t, however, think this card game will make the Vegas tables, unfortunately.
You can print your own card deck and even the box. Or you can buy a nice set, if you don’t want to spend the time. You should probably know about cat, grep, tail, head, wc, sort, and uniq along with their options.
If you want some other esoteric kids’ learning activities, they also have “Programming Time” which teaches algorithms and Python, and “4917” to teach the basics of machine code.
If you want help with the other key skill — regular expressions — check out regexp golf or crosswords.
7 thoughts on “If Only The Kids Knew About Pipes”
You don’t usually need cat. Just redirect the input.
For POSIX/UNIX, you will need it. Bash has lots of extra fun features that aren’t portable.
Ahh, useless use of cat… try:
sort < 03.txt | uniq -c | sort -n | tail -1
No thanks, this is just rote memorization, and is not a replacement for experience in using a Unix-based machine. We invented man pages and code comments so that we wouldn’t have to memorize what all of our shell functions and scripts execute. There is just no way and no point to memorizing everything, especially if you change jobs or career focus.
Personally I didn’t learn squat about computers by reading books or playing with flash cards. I learned everything I needed to perform well in a professional IT world by pirating video games and customizing hardware for competition. As many professionals can attest, computers in a data center are not much different from computers at home, and so everything else specific to the business world could be learned on the job. The books just provide a reference for the things I don’t have direct experience with, or when I need to build something to spec. But most of the time it’s just faster to find all of the answers with a search engine.
The best way to get your kids into computers is to give them a broken one or a disassembled one, and have them fix or build it. And by the end of it they’ll have a usable tool and worthwhile experience, as opposed to snips of paper.
Yeah, all that time spent learning addition and subtraction was a waste too when you can just punch it into a calculator app on your phone. Please don’t ever apply for a job anywhere I’m working.
Unless you are getting them to install linux or a bsd on their repaired hardware, they will likely never even get the opportunity to even suspect what is possible by combining tools using STDIO, as they simply consume shiny GUI products sold to them as SaaS on their hardware, which they are soon required to upgrade due to forced obsolescence.
K&R’s C book has a sentence that has influenced me greatly, explaining just how much useful work can be done reading or writing just a char at a time using STDIO.
Before you can find something in the man pages, or figure out how to use it you have to know something maybe is possible via such methods so you might just look in the right place… Its not like you can find out pipes, or man pages, or ways to search for the right man page even exist by accident. Even if you know it exists it can be hard enough to find the right commands man page if you don’t know exactly what its called, or even what term computer science types in the 80’s (probably) would use to describe the operation…
A game like this gets you thinking the way the shell works, so you can logically create your operation, and played against others you are bound to find n ways of doing it some of which are better than the one you came up with – maybe smaller, maybe easier to expand to different dataset, maybe processes faster (etc). Which is about as far from rote memorization as you can get anyway!
