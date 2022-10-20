2022 Hackaday Supercon: Final Talks Announced

The third and final round of the 2022 Supercon talks announcements brings us closer to a complete picture of the full spectrum of hacking awesomeness taking the stage in just a few weeks. (And we haven’t even announced the keynote yet!)

Supercon is the Ultimate Hardware Conference and you need to be there! We’ll continue to announce speakers and workshops over the next couple weeks. Supercon will sell out so get your tickets now before it’s too late. And stay tuned for the next round of talk reveals next week!

Scotty Allen

Storytelling for Hackers Hackers are amazing at creating our own incredible adventures, and we need to get better at sharing our own stories and hacks with the world. I want to inspire and teach you to make great videos – using the engineering and hacking skills you already have to tell great stories. Charles Lohr

Assembly in 2022: Yes! We Still Use it and Here’s Why This talk will help you comfortably do more with less and supercharge your projects by applying basic knowledge of assembly. We go through many of the tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of the assembly language of your choice and show how that understanding dovetails into so many applications.

Andy Geppert

Interactive Core Memory – Core64 Introduction to Interactive Core Memory and how the Core64 project came to be. Charlyn Gonda

Fun Pics & Quick Clips Show off projects with style! Easy upgrades for capturing your creations on camera, a look at some excellent examples from my favorite makers, and how to share even when you’re camera shy.

Matt Venn

Tiny Tapeout – lowering the barrier to ASIC design and manufacture The first open source, manufacturable PDK was released in 2020. Since then, hackers have been making their own ASICs. This talk covers that progress, and also Tiny Tapeout, a new educational project that aims to demystify microchip design and manufacture. Chris Gammell

The one-engineer dev shop, then and now Large teams are costly and slow. What if you were able to pare your development of prototypes and products down to the smallest atomic size: one engineer. This talk reviews techniques, tools, and resources for building the smallest dev shop out there.

Adrian Freed

Unusual Circuits with Soviet-Era ICs Soviet Era ICs were not just copies of designs from the West. Many interesting re-implementations and new designs will be demonstrated including: a wide-range VCO with a quad XOR gate, programmable op-amps, uncompensated power op-amps and transistor arrays in DIP packages with integrated heat-sinks and Thyratron Neon Tube counters. Contemporary new ICs from Latvia will be shown. Helen Leigh

Soft Electronics This talk explores the softer side of electronics, from electronic embroidery and e-textiles to soft robotics and flexible PCBs. We will look at exciting new materials and technologies with use cases in engineering, science and art, as well as sharing practical tips on material choice and techniques.

Andrew E Wilson

You’ve got to break a few FPGAs to go to Space! FPGAs are often used in space, but radiation testing is complex, expensive, and limited. Let’s walk through how fault injection in Xilinx FPGAs is used to understand failure modes and verify mitigation effectiveness. With the use of open-source tools, we can apply triple modular redundancy and identify single point failures. R (@rqou_)

Behind the scenes of the Paranoids DEFCON badge A small team within the Paranoids information security team at Yahoo built a badge that was given out at DEFCON. This talk will go in detail into the technical design of the badge as well as cover all of the challenges that were encountered along the way.

John Hays

How to Apply for Grants from ARDC for your non-profit/open source project. In this presentation you will learn about Amateur Radio Digital Communication Foundation’s Grant making capabilities and requirements. ARDC grants between $5-6 million/year for selected projects. Aedan Cullen

Opportunities in Lightweight Augmented Reality Many practical considerations about augmented reality remain open questions: What should be prioritized in wearable AR hardware? What will be necessary to incorporate it in daily life? This talk will present progress made in the development of an advanced AR device, and review the answers it suggests to these questions.