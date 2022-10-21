If you have an HP-41 — arguably the best calculator ever made, you might not have noticed that there’s a version of Forth for it. The code was written a while back in assembly and will work on anything that actually emulates the device properly, such as a SwissMicros DM41X. [Calculator Clique] shows you how it works in a recent video that you can watch below.
The original code dates back to 1984, but some recent detective work by [Angel Margin] has the code running again. If you know about synthetic programming on the 41C and the oddities of its internal architecture, you can’t help but be impressed.
Of course, Forth is meant to be easy to port over, but if you read about some of the architectural challenges, you start to realize this could be one of the more difficult implementations you’ve ever seen. Don’t forget you have what is, by today’s standards, an extremely limited amount of resources.
That being said, calling the HP41C a calculator is almost a crime. It is really a tiny computer hiding inside a calculator case. Then again, the best calculators always are.
We wonder if the code would run on an emulated 41C? Were you part of the TI calculator gang? No problem.
4 thoughts on “HP-41C, The Forth Edition”
It is not necessary to tell us about an forth interpreter because we know that there exist a forth interpreter for almost every MCU and every machine in the world. The only problem, nobody use it.
Oh and the best calculator every made is the HP48 because it is with forth from the factory. :-)
Olaf
I feel the same about such languages in handheld devices. It is just more comfortable to run tensor calculus in MATLAB. I’m sure there are highly specific problems that repeat enough for some people to have their toolbox of FORTH programs on the go always in their pocket, but not for me sadly.
If I may rant: MATLAB deprecating functions however is very annoying. I’m stuck on some old releases, because rewriting my scripts would consume a lot of time I don’t have. One point back to FORTH.
FORTH was even ported to the TI-99/4A but all I ever heard about it was people writing additions to the FORTH language for it – but nobody ever seemed to write any useful software *in* FORTH. “Where are the FORTH games? Is there a word processor written in FORTH?”
Dashes or commas, pick one.
