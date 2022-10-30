Recreating The “Stuck Throttle” Problem On A Toyota

A few years ago, Toyota was in the news for a major safety issue with a number of their passenger vehicles. Seemingly at random, certain cars were accelerating without concern for driver input, causing many crashes and at least 37 confirmed deaths. They issued recalls both for the floor mats which were reported to have slid forward to jam the accelerator pedal, but this didn’t explain all of these crashes. There was another recall for stuck throttles, which [Colin O’Flynn] demonstrates a possible cause for on his test bench.
While most passenger vehicles older than about 15-20 years controlled the throttle with a cable connected directly from the throttle body to the accelerator pedal, most manufacturers have switched to a fly-by-wire system which takes sensor input from the accelerator pedal and sends that position information to the vehicle’s computer which in turn adjusts the throttle position. This might be slightly cheaper to manufacture, but introduces a much larger number of failure modes to a critical system.
[Colin] is recreating one of those failure modes by introducing an electromagnetic pulse at a specific point on the vehicle’s computer. In the real world, this could be caused by certain forms of EMF potentially including cosmic rays. This introduces a memory fault which the computer doesn’t seem capable of recognizing or clearing. With the right set of circumstances that [Colin] can reliably produce, the computer eventually will drive the throttle fully open, and the condition can only be corrected by power-cycling the vehicle’s computer.
Toyota is adamant that these problems have been successfully swept under the drivers-side floor mat, but according to IEEE and other professionals in related industries such as avionics, the passenger vehicle industry has done remarkably little to ensure enough redundancy in these systems to account for these types of failures. [Colin] does plan to test his setup in a real vehicle in the future to confirm that the vehicle will actually run under his lab scenario, so we should be seeing more information about this in the future. If you’re looking for a vehicle that is immune to all of the problems associated with computer control, take a look at this car which doesn’t even need a battery to drive, as long as you can give it a push start.
5 thoughts on “Recreating The “Stuck Throttle” Problem On A Toyota”
Weren’t these crashes causes by cat whiskers formed under the conformal coating ? this issue became very important after rohs soldering.
Cost may have been a factor, but there were lots more reasons for throttle by wire, and in some ways it is more simple, and helps with emissions. You don’t want to open or close the throttle too fast for emissions and performance reasons. This was very much the case with carburetors. With throttle by wire, you get the ability for cruise control without the MASSIVE vacuum actuator.
Engine controls are not simple. They are balancing performance, emissions, overall reliability (yeah, it can be messed up). With a directly connected throttle plate, the ECU can only affect the mixture by adjusting fuel. All these changes have allowed us to have engines that are reliable for 100,000 miles, with minimum maintenance (regular oil changes, mostly), that are putting out 3x to 4x the power of the same displacement engines from 20 years ago.
The comparison to the original beetle is poor- as that thing produced 25 bhp originally, (up to 50ish by 1970’s) , and still less than 30MPG, while requiring quite regular maintenance and adjustments. And if you didn’t maintain the engine shrouds well, you could get CO pumped straight into the cabin!
Fly by wire isn’t the problem, but these system have to be designed to fail safe by default. So if the ECU fails for any reason the throttle should close.
I don’t know if it is cheaper to produce. I do know that emissions and protecting weak transmissions are a major reason.
Not sure about Toyota, but Honda has dual opposite potentiometers on its DBW throttle body.
Obviously really hardening it could involve a CANbus link to the throttle body with checksums, sanity checks and watchdog resets if errors are detected.
Sanitize your inputs, throw out anything that doesn’t make sense. Have multiple ways of verifying something and alternate means to enforce that. IE the computer should know what engine speed and power level it is commanding. If the throttle is not functioning, cut spark or fuel to prevent ‘runaway’.
With the way people tailgate each other in groups of 12 cars at 60-80MPH maybe it is time to mandate radar following and braking, along with FAA style redundancy in the engine systems.
I was “squealing the tires” on my wifes Toyota Corolla (2003) when the throttle stuck at full and the car took off. This happened in a strip mall parking lot. I have been a mechanic for most of my life and having dealt with runaways before promptly mashed the brake to the floor, shoved the shifter into neutral, and turned off the key almost in one swift movement. I then began to investigate what had happened. I barely moved the drivers side floor mat when I heard the tell tale pop of the accelerator pedal returning to it’s original position. The car was taken to Toyota and their fix was to cut off the bottom part of the accelerator pedal. Yes you read that right. They cut off about a half inch of the bottom of the pedal. This was just enough for the pedal not to get caught on an out of place floor mat. At least in my case it was definitely the floor mat.
