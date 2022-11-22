Over the years we’ve featured countless drone projects here at Hackaday, fixed wing, rotary wing, multi-rotor, and more. Among them all we think there may be a type that we’ve never seen, but that is about to change as it’s the first time we’ve brought you an edible drone.
Why might you need an edible drone, you ask? It’s not to conceal the evidence after closing an airport — instead it’s a research project from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology to produce an efficient means of bringing sustenance to stranded climbers. The St. Bernard dogs are out of a job, it’s now done the modern way!
Jokes aside, this is clearly an experimental craft, a fixed-wing monoplane whose wings are made from rice cakes and gelatin. A stranded climber could certainly munch away at those airofoils, but we’re guessing a real device would need something a little more nutritious while retaining the light cellular structure.
This may be our first edible drone, but it’s not the first piece of edible technology we’ve brought you.
3 thoughts on “If Your Drone Flies, Eat It!”
So the wings will disintegrate with the slightest hint of precipitation and using a standard drone with sustenance in a weatherproof wrapping would of course be way to simple.
Is it April fools yet?
I don’t see it is a drone, just an RC-aeroplane. And it is not completely edible, only the wing is. Rice-cakes do not have that much of consumable energy so quite thin help for lost people..
Maybe title “RC-plane wing made of rice-cake”.
The article author is absolutely correct in their judgement to call it a drone. Unmanned aerial vehicle qualify as it, and it is merely a less eloquent way to call a UAV. Rocket propulsion, single-propellor or multi-copter, all can be called drone. Google the Ryan BQM-34 Firebee target drone.
