[Jessp] has created a very cute and endearing DIY virtual assistant called Maria. The build combines a 3D printed housing that uses a “Peppers Cone” effect to render a virtual, three-dimensional anime inspired assistant that can take commands to get information about the weather, play music or set timers.
The Maria virtual assistant hub is a Raspberry Pi 4B using a 3.2 inch LCD HDMI screen mounted flat and pointing up to render the perspective corrected “Maria” character for the Pepper’s Cone effect. Polycarbonate sheets are formed into a cone, allowing for the 3D effect of rendering the virtual assistant model. A consumer grade mini USB microphone is used to receive voice commands along with a consumer grade USB speaker for audio feedback. The virtual assistant offloads the text to speech services to Google Cloud, along with using a weather API and Spotify developer account to for its musical options.
All source code is available on [Jessp]’s GitHub page, including build instructions and STL files for the housing. We’ve featured open source voice assistants in the past, including Mycroft and a even a HAL-9000 virtual assistant (running Kalliope) but it’s nice to see further experimentation in this space.
9 thoughts on “Anime Inspired Holographic Virtual Assistant”
This is not holographic and “Pepper´s Cone” effect does not exist.
Were you trying to get across the point that it is properly called “Pepper’s Ghost?”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pepper%27s_ghost
It seems like there is no real depth information (no stereo vision), and still it’s convincing enough to trick our vision. So, yes, it’s not hologram, but an illusion.
The effect used is called “Pepper’s Ghost”, but using a cone instead of flat reflector, hence Pepper’s Cone. You could say it doesn’t exist, but you could say the same of Pepper’s Ghost. It’s just a reflection after all.
Nice casing, interesting concept, but how does it look from the side? What’s the viewing angle of the “3D” figure
I guess it’s something like this:
https://github.com/roxanneluo/Pepper-s-Cone-Unity
Cool demo. So it’s like a 2d display that can be viewed correctly from any angle, essentially?
Cortana? Is that you?
It’s not a true blue hologram maybe, but a nice optical illusion! I like it! 🙂
It’s maybe also a cool project for schools to awaken the pupils’/students’ interest in science, computing, holography etc.
Cute! If it is supposed to be placed on a table, then perhaps the screen should be on the top and not on the bottom. Being able to see the screen gives away the trick.
