Building A New Commodore 64 In 2022 With All New Components

Call it fake or simply new, but when [DusteD] set out to build a brand-new Commodore 64 with only new parts, it resulted in Project MaxFake64 that is electrically and binary compatible with any genuine C64 out there. While not really ‘fake’ in the sense that a C64 emulator is fake, it is in the sense that it uses no parts produced before this millennium. This might actually be easier than getting a used C64 in fully working condition these days.

In total, the project contains an aftermarket C64 power supply by Electroware, a brand new C64C case, a C64 (ASSY NO 250407) mainboard based on the genuine board, a generic RF modular module, an FPGA-based Kawari VIC-II replacement, a 6502 MPU using a 6502-to-6510 adapter by Monotech PCs, a dual-GAL-based PLA replacement, EPROMs for the kernal, character and BASIC ROMs (with in-socket hacks), and a SinSID Nano as (temporary) SID replacement.

Issues discovered during the process include some cracking on the (transparent) C64C case and lack of availability on CIA replacements like the J6526. The keyboard will also be replaced at some later point, and items like the joystick ports were salvaged from an old C64 rather than purchased brand new. None of which are fundamental problems, and might actually make financial sense when it comes to finding replacement parts in the future.