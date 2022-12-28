USB Host On RP2040 – With PIO

Folks from [Adafruit] are showing off a neat hack – USB host on RP2040, using the now-famous PIO peripheral. [Adafruit] builds a lot of RP2040 boards, and naturally, you gotta test them before you ship them to customers. They’ve been using very specific Teensies for that, and at some point, those became unobtainium. Based on the work of [sekigon-gonnoc] and with help of [Thach], they’ve made their TinyUSB library support bitbanging of USB over PIO, and successfully ported their test jig firmware to it!

The base Pico-PIO-USB repo by [sekigon-gonnoc] shows a pretty impressive state of affairs – with low-speed and full-speed USB host and full-speed USB device modes supported, and quite a few examples to get you started. [Adafruit]’s work integrates this code into their TinyUSB stack, specifically focusing on MST (mass storage) features – as this is what you need to program a RP2040. Of course, they also provide a mass storage example to boot!

Test jigs are pretty important to have when making multiple pieces of a board, and with RP2040 supporting more and more interfaces thanks to PIO, it sounds like the perfect chip for your next production testing-intended PCB. With the jig brains taken care of, you’ll want to look into building no less important mechanical part, and we’ve covered quite a few ways to sort that out – here’s an OpenSCAD script that generates lasercutting files out of KiCad boards, or a jig built out of scrap copperclad FR4, and a pretty extensive tutorial on making your own lasercuttable jigs, to boot.