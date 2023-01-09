Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Worst Repair Win?

Like many of you, I’ve become the designated “fix-it” person for my family and friends. While it can be a lot of work — I just finished an oil change that required me to lay in a cold, wet driveway and I can’t mention in polite company the substances I was bathed in while fixing a clogged pipe last week — I generally relish my role. I enjoy solving problems, I love working with my hands and my head, and who doesn’t like saving money and time?
But for me, the best part of being the fix-it guy is the satisfaction that comes from doing something others can’t do. I find this especially true with automotive repairs, which conventional wisdom says is strictly the province of factory-trained experts. A little bit of a hero complex, perhaps? Absolutely! After all, I don’t get paid for my repairs, so I’ve got to get a little something for the effort.
This is why a recent pair of unrelated fixes left me feeling thoroughly unsatisfied. Neither of these jobs was a clear win, at least in terms of getting the rush of being able to do something that nobody else could. At best, these were qualified wins, which both still left me feeling a little defeated. And that got me thinking that I’m probably not the only one who has had marginal repair wins like these.
Fix 1: The Driveway Watchdog
The first repair was for a friend of mine who lives deep in the woods. Somewhat ironically, his driveway is a very busy place, mainly with wildlife like deer, elk, and the occasional moose. Keeping track of their comings and goings is important for safety; one does not want to surprise a moose, after all. A fair number of cars find their way up his driveway too: most of them are innocent, but occasionally they come with ill intent.
So wisely, he installed a wireless driveway alert system that gives him a heads-up on intruders. During the recent cold snap, though, his system stopped working. He changed the batteries and tried a few basic diagnostics, but no dice — the transmitter wouldn’t work. So I offered to take a look and see if maybe I could save him a few bucks on a replacement.
Now, this transmitter is a somewhat ad hoc assembly. Inside the weatherproof case is what appears to be an off-the-shelf PIR motion sensor, which is wired to a PCB that contains a microcontroller and a radio module in an RF can. When the PIR sensor triggers, it sends power to the radio module, where the MCU sends a recorded sound clip — “Alert zone one, alert zone one…” — to the transmitter, broadcasting it to a receiver inside the house. Simple, but effective.
His report was that he couldn’t even get the LED on the PIR sensor to light up, so I figured I’d start there and popped the cover off. This is where I started having thoughts of heroics — perhaps one of the SMD components on the sensor’s PCB was bad, and I’d be able to trace the problem and do a little microsoldering. Or maybe I’d have to do some reverse engineering of the firmware to figure out what was wrong. The possibilities!
Sadly, it was not to be. After I had removed the sensor — which entailed disconnecting the battery pack wires from screw terminals on the PCB — I noticed that the positive lead had broken off in the terminal block. Surely this wasn’t just a broken wire? Where are the heroics in that? But alas, when I stripped the wire back and put everything back together, the whole thing worked like a charm. I felt cheated — no need to bust out the oscilloscope, the waveform generator, the spectrum analyzer, or even the bench power supply. At least I got to use my microscope. Just to make myself feel like I’d done something, I crimped some ferrules on the ends of the battery pack wire and gave it back to my friend. Yay me.
Fix 2: The Spicy Stove
As if that wasn’t disappointing enough, a day or two later my daughter texted me to come over and look at her stove. Alarmingly, one of the electric burners on the stovetop had started causing electric shocks through their cookware. The shocks ranged from barely noticeable to a little on the spicy side. Not good!
I rushed over with a multimeter and started poking around. My thought was that the burner element was cracked or otherwise internally damaged, and a short between the nichrome wire and the outer covering had developed. I did some continuity checks between the element and chassis ground, but didn’t see anything. Voltage checks between the burner and ground were a little different, though — I was seeing 117 volts on the problem burner. Well, there’s your problem, lady!
Unfortunately, the local big-box stores were all sold out of 8″ burner elements for GE stoves, so I couldn’t replace the dodgy element right away. We decided to swap the other 8″ element on the stove, which wasn’t shocking her, into the spot where the bad element was. Surprise! That showed 117 volts too. So it’s not the element, but the spot on the stovetop? Confused, we swapped everything back to the original locations and that seemed to fix the problem — no voltage from either burner to ground. What?
Clearly, this one isn’t a fix. There’s still something wrong with the stove, and I’ll need to do more diagnostics. It was kind of a fix, I suppose — at least my kid isn’t getting shocked when she cooks. But it certainly wasn’t a satisfying fix, and even if I replace the suspect burner with a new element, I’m not sure I’m going to trust the repair.
Your Turn
I think we can all agree that neither one of these repairs is very satisfying. In the case of the driveway alarm, I barely needed to be involved at all — my friend would probably have found out what the problem was with just a little tug on the wires. It was a fix, to be sure — it wasn’t working at all when I got it, and it’s working because of something I did. But it’s a boring fix, at best. The spicy stovetop is unsatisfying, too, but in another way: it’s not really a fix, because I didn’t replace anything or find anything that appeared broken. It’s just back together the way it was, and working normally, at least for now.
A fix is a fix, but some fixes are just not worth the effort. So the question is: what’s your least satisfying repair story? Have you ever had high hopes for a glorious repair, only to end up with something a toddler could have fixed? Or like my daughter’s stove, have you managed to make a problem “go away” without actually having done anything? What do you do in cases like that? How do you know when you reach the point of diminishing returns in terms of finding the problem? And when do you — gasp! — throw in the towel and call in an expert? Sound off in the comments below.
14 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: What’s Your Worst Repair Win?”
Had a friend with a street-legal dirt bike which would do strange things when riding two-up: it would try to dive to one side and throw people off of it. Really dangerous. He took it to a bunch of local motorbike mechanics and they were stumped. The machine had never been in a wreck, the wheels and frame were true, all these supposedly experienced people were scratching their heads over it. He called me over.
One of the rear shocks was adjusted to maximum tension and the other to minimum tension. I rotated the cam with my hand and it never had that problem again. I was extremely smug towards everyone involved.
please figure out the stove issue and then post a follow up article thanks
We have a BMW mini that has a fairly well known issue with the timing chain tensioner failing causing plastic guides to get smashed by the chain. It is quite an old car and no garage would take on the job because it involved dismantling the engine.
I’m not a keen mechanic but $50 in specialist tools and $300 in parts and a couple of days effort had the timing chain replaced and the engine running perfectly again. I believe many of this model of car has been prematurely scrapped due to this failure.
I couldn’t afford to replace the car at the time and it has been running for more than 2 years since. It feels like a good win to have saved the car from the scrap heap and done something that real mechanics said was too complicated.
I bought a broken iPad for next to nothing many years ago when they were still fairly new. It turned out something was wrong with the LCD connector on the mainboard, working fine when pressure was applied to the clip part. For some reason I had the wax from one of those wax soda bottle “candies” on my desk and worked a gob of that into a shape that would press on the connector. It worked, and continued to do so for a couple years.
The worst “win” was back when I was about 15 years old. The Big Trak (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Trak) had come out a couple of years before, but was too expensive. I found one at a garage sale for cheap – like a dollar or something. I was going to buy it, but tried it out before plunking down my hard earned dollar.
It worked, of course. You just had to know how to program it. The lady running the garage sale saw it driving around the floor and came over. “Oh, I thought it was broken.” She then took it back in the house – not for sale anymore.
If I’d just bought it and taken it home it’d have been mine, but I had to be sure it was OK before I bought it.
God, that’s shitty. Hope she got her house TP’d haha
Truck wouldn’t start reliably.
Left kid in the lurch in a bad neighborhood.
Diagnostics on fuses- ok, harnesses – ok, battery and alternator -ok, replaced engine position sensor, noticed ac leaking oil (proximity not causality ) and replaced that. Obd scan reveals no faults, getting communication from sensors etc.
You tube videos getting more obscure. Missed day of work, blew a weekend. Turns out the gear shifter wasn’t sensing park right, just move it up a little.
Several years ago we bought a new Instant Pot that wouldn’t work – the lid would lock, but it wouldn’t build pressure at all. My spouse was all set to return it when I noticed a slight dent in the rim… Pounded it to proper shape with a couple blocks of wood and it’s been working ever since.
Two jobs that really stick/stink in my mind are:
Fixing the float switch in my folks macerator which meant full disassembly, cleaning and removing the “matter with it” which was clogging it from activating.
Twice.
There have been several times in my career where we’ve had software problems that went away if you changed something (anything) in the program code. Those are the worst to track down. Merely adding additional logging causes the problem to disappear.
Just because the problem stops showing up, it doesn’t mean it is fixed. It is just masked or hidden, waiting for a chance to jump out and cause havoc on another day in another way. Such bugs never count as fixed until you’ve found and can verify the cause – which may be nowhere near (in the program code) where it shows itself.
Those always turn into a long, drawn out search for the ultimate cause. There’s usually some strange combination of actions that all have to combine to set up the needed conditions. You have find all the prerequisites for the error to happen so that you can find the source.
I’ve seen some bugs where every developer in the (small) company has to grind away at it to find the cause – with the customer complaining every day until we could find and fix the cause. Like, the hashing library that would occasionally explode and eat up all the memory available, bringing the server process to a screeching halt until the library decided it could free the memory it had eaten – and then things would run as though there had never been a problem. That turned out to have been an error by the library packager – it was a debug version that was published as a release version. The debug version kept copies of a lot of stuff in memory so that the developers could check its internal functioning and state. When compiled as “release,” it left out all the crud and ran correctly.
> Those are the worst to track down. Merely adding additional logging causes the problem to disappear.
I had a piece of code where the run time of a loop would change whenever I changed something somewhere outside of the loop. I eventually put that loop in a separate function, so the compiler wouldn’t change it based on what else was around it.
Then there was the natural gas fired furnace that we had installed when we built our house.
1. The first fall, the heat wouldn’t work. we had hot water (from the same furnace) but no heat. The installer (who was supposedly trained on that model of furnace) couldn’t find the problem. I dug the installation guide out of the internet and found that there were two connections for in house thermostats. If there’s only one connected, you have to put a jumper on the second connection. An inch of wire and ten minutes work later, we had heat in the house.
2. The furnace had a disconcerting way of firing up with a “Whump!” when the gas ignited. I didn’t like it, but the installer told me that “all furnaces from that manufacturer do it.”
3. The furnace had a sensor for the heating circuit to tell when the water was at the correct temperature. It would go bad every year or two. Every time it went out meant a repair call and a new sensor – a couple of hundred Euros.
4. The furnace eventually stopped meeting the exhaust gas regulations (a guy comes around every couple of years in Germany and does a check of the furnace. Required by law – you fail, your furnace gets taken out of service.) The local heating guys couldn’t get it adjusted properly. I called the manufacturer and got a simple description of the proper adjustment. I got the local heating guy back in and told him how to adjust it – me standing there, telling a trained technician step for step what to do. That got the exhaust gas back in compliance, but it also go rid of the “Whump!” It seems the technicians had never, ever adjusted any of that model of furnace according to the manufacturer’s directions.
5. Surprise! After the furnace was adjusted to no longer go “Whump!”, it quit eating sensors. The vibration from the “Whump!” had been killing the temperature sensors.
We eventually had to replace that furnace. You had to have the combustion chamber disassembled once a year to clean the heat exchanger. One of the technicians managed to install a gasket the wrong way around and destroy the combustion chamber.
The cooker element one is a bit scary. There is something going on which is intermittent. I think an RCD should be a minimum precaution until fully understood
My car had a small persistent water leak. I had sent it to the garage a number of times. They had inspected it and found no issues, even putting dye in it to no avail. However I have a phobia against water leaks because once i ignored one and it ended up with £2000 worth of damage as it had worn away aluminum block which had to be skimmed, so i was determined to do something about it.
In my last car the heating system had sprung a leak meaning i drove in my own rain shower causing the windscreen to mist up. A mechanic friend of mine said it was not worth fixing since it would involve basically stripping the entire console down (it was a French car), so he said putting rad weld in would fix it. He did so and the issue went away
Anyway I was getting very frustrated with my water leak and refilling it with coolant was costing almost as much as petrol, so i thought put some rad weld in it, what could go wrong? Anyway I checked on the internet and it said it would cause no issues, got the bottle and followed the instructions very carefully.
Everything was fine until 3 days later when driving on the motorway suddenly the temperature gauge went into the red and all sort of warning lights started flashing meaning I had to pull over and call out recovery to tow me home.
I took it back to the garage who told me the electric water pump was seized and needed a replacement. Also the interface between the car interior heating system and the engine was now full of rad weld and needed replacing – £1000 worth of damage for a £20 jar of rad weld.
The good new was that they also replaced a pipe that was wearing and I no longer have a water leak
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)