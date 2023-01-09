SLS AMG Velomobile

Many gearheads dream of owning a supercar, but their exorbitant prices make them unattainable for all but the most affluent. [Andrzej Burek] decided to make his dreams come true by building his own supercar with a human-powered twist. [YouTube]
At first glance, [Burek]’s SLS AMG looks like the real thing. Pop the hood, and you’ll find this “car” is missing it’s V8 which has been replaced by a beefy speaker pumping out engine sounds from any car you choose. Both driver and passenger can provide propulsion for the sociable tandem, and the power is routed through a differential to the rear wheels. [Burek] decided to install the differential to make installing power assist motors simpler in future revisions of this quadracycle.
[Burek] said it’s taken him four years from buying the first component to the bike’s status in the video after the break. Other than the front and rear bumpers, he built the body himself out of fiberglass to learn how to work with the material. He welded the frame himself as well, and, in a testament to good measurements, the two parts fit together when united despite being built in separate locations. You can checkout more pictures on his Instagram.
I wonder how many times you’d have people honking at you for “driving” too slowly, because they didn’t realize it was peddle powered.
Pretty awsome build. Makes me wish I had a garage.
Though I would be temped to add hub motors, in the US that would result in it being classed as a car, which would have downstream issues for registration and inspection.
It might be worth noting that the differential was _invented_ for pedal-powered vehicles and then adopted for motor cars.
It was first used on the Humber tricycle.
Or so I was led to believe by a plaque on such a machine in a museum display. Having searched the internet for confirmation I find that it is not that simple, and the differential gear significantly predates the invention of the cycle tricycle.
Nevertheless, a differential gear on a pedal-driven vehicle is just as appropriate as on a motor powered one, possibly even more important as efficiency is more of a concern.
