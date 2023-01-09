Often with more “modern” complex protocols involving handshaking, token exchanges, and all the other hoops and whistles accompanying them, we forget how useful and powerful serial can be. In what might be a wonderful tribute to that, [Davide Gironi] created a simple AVR-powered 16-digit serial display.
It can display two numbers, and that’s it. A MAX7219 drives the display, and the brains are an ATmega8. It’s straightforward to send new values: a start byte, a CRC, the data to display, and an end byte. A CP2102 provides a UART to USB interface to connect to a host. An EEPROM helps it remember the last numbers shown. It supports positive, negative, and floating-point numbers.
This is a beautiful example of doing one thing and doing it well. The design is simple and allows it to be used for anything. You can show the current stock market price, the time for the next two trains for your commute, or whatever else you can think of. [Davide] included a schematic, code, and a 3d printed enclosure.
Perhaps the idea could be combined with a clever design for a single-motor seven-segment display.
3 thoughts on “A Simple Serial Display”
Nice, but the EEPROM won’t last forever.
Anywhere from 100k to 1m writes or so, so it’ll probably be fine at least for a few years depending on how often it’s written. It’d be trivial to write a bit of code to “wear level” by spreading the writes out across the eeprom address space to extend that out a bit and even marking bad cells to be ignored.
Although the functionality of memorizing the data on the display in EEPROM is questionable. It’s true that it will not last forever, but let’s get real, nothing does, does it. But in many cases “pretty long” is good enough. The only question now is, what is long enough?
From the ATmega8 datasheet: “The EEPROM has an endurance of at least 100,000 write/erase cycles”.
Let’s say you write a new value to it every 10 seconds it will last for at least 12 days before it operates beyond specifications. But if you only write a new value to it once a day, the EEPROM will last for at least 273 years, that’s almost forever to me.
The real problem regarding the practical lifespan of this device is the USB connector standard, which seems to change every 5 years to a smaller connector.
