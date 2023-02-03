The Struggle Of Keeping A 1950s Candlepin Bowling System Working

When we hear the term ‘bowling’, most of us think of what is known as ten-pin bowling, yet this is only one of the many variations. Candlepin bowling — so called because of the distinctive pin shape — has been around since 1880, yet is mostly played within the US New England and Canadian Maritime provinces. Because of how relatively uncommon it is, candlepin bowling alleys such as the one that [Autumn Mowery]’s family runs is struggling to keep the system working, much of it due to a lack of spare parts.
On [Autumn]’s YouTube channel she goes through many of the behind the scene details at the Ellsworth, Maine-based bowling alley, the repairs and the scavenging of spare parts from the sacrificial bowling lanes that are used to keep the other lanes going for as long as possible. With the mechanics of the installed candlepin bowling system dating back to the 1940s and having been use constantly since the 1950s, it’s an every day struggle to keep the system from breaking down, with no spare parts available for sale.
Although the financially responsible approach might be to give up on the system and have a readily available tenpin bowling system installed instead, there’s a lot more to this form of bowling than the difference in pin shape. Differences include the much stricter rules, the use of a smaller ball without finger holes, lower chance of hitting a pin, and so on. This, along with the historical significance of the sport and this particular system would make it appear to be something that’s right up the (bowling) alley of our audience.
How’d you keep a 1950s-era bowling system up and running?
3D printing and desktop CNC. Every part that breaks can be examined, measured, documented, and re-made on a small scale, now that the original factory is gone. I assert.
They could be remanufactured by hand, but by taking the time to model them in even the simplest CAD software means that they are accurate and reproducible.
We’ve had these capabilities for a while, but it’s only recently that the software has become so powerful, accessible, and easy to use, and one-off fabrication techniques are similarly versatile and ubiquitous.
At least, that’s my opinion, and how I would do it.
It needs a lathe, a CNC plasma cutter, a welder, and people who know how to use them, along with the skills to reverse engineer the bits and pieces.
One of my hobbies is keeping 100+ year old vehicles running, and I agree. You have to take a step back up the supply chain and start making the parts when you can’t buy them.
This is easier the older the system is, so it will be a bit harder with 1950s tech than with 1900s tech. There are likely to be more sheet metal pressings, for example.
But, the parts will have been designed to be simple and cheap to make (in the main) so can be re-made in-house as long as you don’t examine the price of your own time too much.
